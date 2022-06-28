comscore 2022 Brezza SUV variants, Hybrid engine specs revealed ahead of launch
  • Home
  • automobile
  • 2022 Brezza Suv Variants Hybrid Engine Specs Revealed Ahead Of Launch
News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV variants, hybrid powertrain revealed ahead of launch

automobile

Brezza will be borrowing the powertrain from Ertiga. The car will use a 1.5-liter K-series engine which churns out 103PS of power

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

2022 Brezza to launch soon

Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launching this week and the compact SUV will be reigniting interest in buyers by offering a host of new features and even powertrain options. A new report has now surfaced giving us a good understanding of the variants that will be offered with the 2022 Brezza. The leaked document has also revealed crucial details like the size of the SUV and the engine power figures. Also Read - Toyota teases new SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, production to begin this year

The 2022 Brezza variants and engine options have been revealed via the Type Approval Certificate that has been issued by ICAT, Manesar. The certificate has been spotted by Rushlane and it also details the engine that the new sub-4m compact SUV will be using in the 2022 Brezza. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open for Rs 11,000: Here's how to book

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 Hybrid SUV Variants

Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the mild hybrid option with the 2022 Brezza SUV. The new car will be launched in a total of 10 variants which includes 3 automatic variants and seven manual transmission variants. According to the report, the new 2022 Brezza will offer an automatic transmission with three variants which are VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. Also Read - Top SUVs under Rs 12 lakh launching in the coming weeks

Brezza will be borrowing the powertrain from Ertiga. The car uses the same 1.5-liter K-series engine which churns out 103PS of power. The hybrid powertrain will provide some added boost to the standard engine. The mileage is also expected to get a boost.

2022 Brezza Dimensions

The leaked document shows details about the vehicle’s dimensions. The gross weight of the 2022 Brezza is 1640 kg and the wheelbase is 2500mm. The width and length is the same at 1790mm and 3995mm respectively. However, the height of the SUV has now increased to 1686 (unladen). In comparison, the outgoing model has a height of 1640mm.

Brezza SUV Upgrades

Brezza 2022 will be adopting a lot of elements from the Baleno 2022. And that may not be a bad thing. The premium hatchback is loaded with features that can be seen in the leaked images of the interiors.

The sub-4m compact SUV will be borrowing the digital instrument cluster from Baleno 2022. The steering wheel also seems to be identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom.

The Brezza 2022 will get the same 9-inch unit that we see on the Baleno 2022. It is expected to get support for both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Additionally, you might also get a wireless charging pad for smartphones.

The Brezza 2022 will also be getting the heads-up display (HUD). We can’t be sure if this is a feature that buyers would be looking for but its good to have an option. The Brezza 2022 will be getting cruise control along with other steering control options.

The Brezza 2022 will also finally get a sunroof. The competition in the segment has been gaining points for this feature. The new sunroof will be electric. Another good and useful addition will be a 360-degree camera view.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 2:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12S launch date announced, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra also confirmed
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12S launch date announced, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra also confirmed
Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check LIVE event details, expected price, and more

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check LIVE event details, expected price, and more

Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount

Mobiles

Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount

Realme C30 is now on sale: Top alternatives that you can buy instead

Photo Gallery

Realme C30 is now on sale: Top alternatives that you can buy instead

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Features

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12S launch date announced, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra also confirmed

Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check LIVE event details, expected price, and more

Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount

iPhone 14 to launch around September, component shipments reportedly underway

Haryana approves state EV policy with SOPs for EV manufacturers

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

Features

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999