2022 Brezza Suv Variants Hybrid Engine Specs Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launching this week and the compact SUV will be reigniting interest in buyers by offering a host of new features and even powertrain options. A new report has now surfaced giving us a good understanding of the variants that will be offered with the 2022 Brezza. The leaked document has also revealed crucial details like the size of the SUV and the engine power figures.

The 2022 Brezza variants and engine options have been revealed via the Type Approval Certificate that has been issued by ICAT, Manesar. The certificate has been spotted by Rushlane and it also details the engine that the new sub-4m compact SUV will be using in the 2022 Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 Hybrid SUV Variants

Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the mild hybrid option with the 2022 Brezza SUV. The new car will be launched in a total of 10 variants which includes 3 automatic variants and seven manual transmission variants. According to the report, the new 2022 Brezza will offer an automatic transmission with three variants which are VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.

Brezza will be borrowing the powertrain from Ertiga. The car uses the same 1.5-liter K-series engine which churns out 103PS of power. The hybrid powertrain will provide some added boost to the standard engine. The mileage is also expected to get a boost.

2022 Brezza Dimensions

The leaked document shows details about the vehicle’s dimensions. The gross weight of the 2022 Brezza is 1640 kg and the wheelbase is 2500mm. The width and length is the same at 1790mm and 3995mm respectively. However, the height of the SUV has now increased to 1686 (unladen). In comparison, the outgoing model has a height of 1640mm.

Brezza SUV Upgrades

Brezza 2022 will be adopting a lot of elements from the Baleno 2022. And that may not be a bad thing. The premium hatchback is loaded with features that can be seen in the leaked images of the interiors.

The sub-4m compact SUV will be borrowing the digital instrument cluster from Baleno 2022. The steering wheel also seems to be identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom.

The Brezza 2022 will get the same 9-inch unit that we see on the Baleno 2022. It is expected to get support for both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Additionally, you might also get a wireless charging pad for smartphones.

The Brezza 2022 will also be getting the heads-up display (HUD). We can’t be sure if this is a feature that buyers would be looking for but its good to have an option. The Brezza 2022 will be getting cruise control along with other steering control options.

The Brezza 2022 will also finally get a sunroof. The competition in the segment has been gaining points for this feature. The new sunroof will be electric. Another good and useful addition will be a 360-degree camera view.