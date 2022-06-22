2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India: All you need to know

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced that it will launch the all-new Tucson in the Indian market on July 13. The car upon launch will be competing against the likes of Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market. The Tucson will come with a new grille with integrated LED DRLs on either side, triangular-shaped headlamps and a new set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

One can expect the new Hyundai Tucson to be powered petrol as well as diesel engine options. Outgoing Tucson in India is offered with a petrol 2.0 liter motor, delivering 150 hp / 192 Nm mated to a 6 speed automatic torque converter. Diesel Tucson comes with a 2.0 liter engine delivering 182 hp / 400 Nm mated to an 8 speed automatic TC.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s No. 1 SUV brand of CY2020 and CY2021, Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller the all-new TUCSON. Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and the all-new TUCSON is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, the all-new TUCSON will captivate the aspirations of customers in India.”

Hyundai India recently launched the new facelifted version of the Venue sub-4m compact SUV. The new car will be taking on the likes of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. Hyundai has launched the facelifted version with changes in the aesthetics of the SUV, both in the interiors and exteriors.

The new Hyundai Venue 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The turbo petrol and the diesel variants will start at a price of Rs 9,99,900 (ex-showroom). It has been launched with a total of six variants and seven colourways.