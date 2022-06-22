comscore 2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Home
  • automobile
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson To Be Unveiled On July 13 In India All You Need To Know
News

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India: All you need to know

automobile

The Tucson will come with a new grille with integrated LED DRLs on either side, triangular-shaped headlamps and a new set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India: All you need to know

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced that it will launch the all-new Tucson in the Indian market on July 13. The car upon launch will be competing against the likes of Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market. The Tucson will come with a new grille with integrated LED DRLs on either side, triangular-shaped headlamps and a new set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

One can expect the new Hyundai Tucson to be powered petrol as well as diesel engine options. Outgoing Tucson in India is offered with a petrol 2.0 liter motor, delivering 150 hp / 192 Nm mated to a 6 speed automatic torque converter. Diesel Tucson comes with a 2.0 liter engine delivering 182 hp / 400 Nm mated to an 8 speed automatic TC.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s No. 1 SUV brand of CY2020 and CY2021, Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller the all-new TUCSON. Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and the all-new TUCSON is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, the all-new TUCSON will captivate the aspirations of customers in India.”

Hyundai India recently launched the new facelifted version of the Venue sub-4m compact SUV. The new car will be taking on the likes of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. Hyundai has launched the facelifted version with changes in the aesthetics of the SUV, both in the interiors and exteriors.

The new Hyundai Venue 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The turbo petrol and the diesel variants will start at a price of Rs 9,99,900 (ex-showroom). It has been launched with a total of six variants and seven colourways.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 12:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan
automobile
2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan
Twitter s board recommends $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk

News

Twitter s board recommends $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg shares new ways for creators to earn money on Facebook, Instagram

News

Mark Zuckerberg shares new ways for creators to earn money on Facebook, Instagram

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

Apple to source OLEDs from Samsung for the iPhone 14

Mobiles

Apple to source OLEDs from Samsung for the iPhone 14

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

Twitter s board recommends $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg shares new ways for creators to earn money on Facebook, Instagram

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

Apple to source OLEDs from Samsung for the iPhone 14

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video

Hands On

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video

News

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users

News

Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users
Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999