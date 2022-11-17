2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details

Jeep today launched the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a starting price of Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This makes the newly launched SUV the costliest car by the company in India. Interestingly, the newly launched 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the first market outside North America where the car is being assembled. Earlier, Jeep used to import its cars to India. But now, the company will be selling the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee as a CKD unit assembled in Maharashtra. Also Read - Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: All details here

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee exterior and design

The newly launched SUV comes in four colour variants which includes Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Rocky Mountain and Velvet Red. Also Read - BYD delivers over 450 electric MPVs in India via new showrooms across 5 major cities

It comes with a seven-slat grille with chrome trims that are coupled with sleek LED headlamps and a protruding bumper down below with wide side and central air intakes. It sports black accents along with the two-box profile that gets a prominent belt line that runs from the headlamps to the tail lamps. Also Read - Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

At the rear, the 2022 Grand Cherokee sports slim LED tail lamps, number plate housing on the tail gate along with a chunky rear bumper. It also gets five-spoke alloy wheels.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee interior

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with Black interiors. The dashboard is covered with premium quality leather with a layered appeal and minimalistic AC vents. It also has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre that flows into the stack of HVAC controls consisting of physical buttons and dials. There is an additional 10.1-inch screen embedded in the dashboard in front of the front passenger seat.

Apart from this, the SUV has a configurable 10.25-inch digital intrument cluster that is coupled with a 10-inch head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, rear-seat entertainment screens, panoramic sunroom and ventilated front seats and a power tailgate.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee internals and features

Coming to the engine, the 2022 Jeep Cherokee comes with a 2.0L Turbo I-4 engine with eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers 272 Horsepower with 400 of Torque at 3000 r/min. The engine is equipped with Engine Start-Stop and the company says that it is designed tp boost performance and use fuel more efficiently.

The four-wheel drive gets support for Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow modes.