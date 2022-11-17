comscore 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched In India Check Price Top Features
News

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India: Check price, top features

automobile

Jeep today launched the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in India. Here is everything you need to know about the newly launched SUV.

Highlights

  • Jeep has launched the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in India.
  • The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee starts at Rs 77.5 lakhs in India.
  • The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes in White, Black, Red and Rocky Mountain colour variants.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Image: Jeep

Jeep today launched the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a starting price of Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This makes the newly launched SUV the costliest car by the company in India. Interestingly, the newly launched 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the first market outside North America where the car is being assembled. Earlier, Jeep used to import its cars to India. But now, the company will be selling the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee as a CKD unit assembled in Maharashtra. Also Read - Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: All details here

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee exterior and design

The newly launched SUV comes in four colour variants which includes Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Rocky Mountain and Velvet Red. Also Read - BYD delivers over 450 electric MPVs in India via new showrooms across 5 major cities

It comes with a seven-slat grille with chrome trims that are coupled with sleek LED headlamps and a protruding bumper down below with wide side and central air intakes. It sports black accents along with the two-box profile that gets a prominent belt line that runs from the headlamps to the tail lamps. Also Read - Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

At the rear, the 2022 Grand Cherokee sports slim LED tail lamps, number plate housing on the tail gate along with a chunky rear bumper. It also gets five-spoke alloy wheels.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee interior

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with Black interiors. The dashboard is covered with premium quality leather with a layered appeal and minimalistic AC vents. It also has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre that flows into the stack of HVAC controls consisting of physical buttons and dials. There is an additional 10.1-inch screen embedded in the dashboard in front of the front passenger seat.

Apart from this, the SUV has a configurable 10.25-inch digital intrument cluster that is coupled with a 10-inch head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, rear-seat entertainment screens, panoramic sunroom and ventilated front seats and a power tailgate.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee internals and features

Coming to the engine, the 2022 Jeep Cherokee comes with a 2.0L Turbo I-4 engine with eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers 272 Horsepower with 400 of Torque at 3000 r/min. The engine is equipped with Engine Start-Stop and the company says that it is designed tp boost performance and use fuel more efficiently.

The four-wheel drive gets support for Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow modes.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 2:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme 10 Pro 5G series goes official: Check price, specs
Mobiles
Realme 10 Pro 5G series goes official: Check price, specs
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details

automobile

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details

Qualcomm's new chips to bring better ANC, spatial audio, more to TWS earbuds

Wearables

Qualcomm's new chips to bring better ANC, spatial audio, more to TWS earbuds

Oppo Reno 9 series launch date revealed

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 9 series launch date revealed

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

News

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details

WhatsApp working on Companion Mode in testing period, Watch video for details

Qualcomm's new chips to bring better ANC, spatial audio, more to TWS earbuds

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 167 a month but conditions apply

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details
iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details