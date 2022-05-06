KTM has launched the new 2022 KTM 390 Adventure in India. The new bike has received numerous updates, compared to the outgoing version. The new bike has already been listed on the official website. Interested buyers can book the bike and even go the dealerships to check out the new KTM 390 Adventure.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure Price

The new KTM 390 Adventure starts at a price of Rs 3,34,895 (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike has been introduced in two colour options: KTM Factory Racing Blue and Dark Galvano Black.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure Engine

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure uses liquid-cooled, compact 373 cc engine. The engine produces a max Power of 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm and peak torque of 37 Nm @ 7500 rpm. The 89 mm bore piston is DLC coated to provide more durability. This stroker produces a compression ratio of 12.6:1.

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure features a precision-crafted exhaust system. The company claims it aids in delivering instant, smooth power and is specifically designed to not affect the rider’s movement on the bike.

Features

Riding Modes: The new KTM 390 Adventure gets new riding modes, which were absent in the previous model. The rider will get the option to chose from Street or Off-Road modes. The provision of riding modes will be a great relief as this will change the level of traction according to the user’s need. The off-road mode allows a certain rear-wheel slip, meaning muddy puddles or thick sand is easily navigated.

Frame: The new KTM 390 Adventure gets a trellis frame similar to the KTM 459 RALLY. The bike gets removable, steel trellis subframe which is developed to be compact, but is strong enough to carry a passenger and luggage.

Foot-pegs: KTM 390 Adventure uses wide foot-pegs borrowed from the offroad models. KTM claims they have been designed for all-day riding, standing or seated, for street or offroad boots. They have rubber inserts for more comfort when riding on the street. It can be easily removed for more grip when heading off road.

Wheels: Another big difference from the outgoing model is the new 5-spoke wheel. KTM claims the new cast wheels will be able to withstand harder adventure rides in tough terrain. The bike gets 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel.

Suspension: The bike features a WP APEX 43 mm USD forks in the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The KTM 390 Adventure has a suspension travel as long as 177 mm in the rear. The bike gets a 14.5 litre fuel tank which KTM claims can provide range of over 400 kms.