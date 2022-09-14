2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted with new Twin Peaks logo: Check video here

Domestic automaker Mahindra launched the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N as well as Mahindra Scorpio Classic with the brand’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. Now, the company is readying the Mahindra Bolero Neo with the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo as well. As per video shared by a YouTube channel The Car Show, there’s no other change to the SUV apart from the logo change. Apart from the logo on the outside, the 2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo also gets the new logo inside the cabin, on the steering wheel. Also Read - From Kia Carens to Mahindra Bolero Neo, top 7 seater cars priced under Rs 10 lakh

The SUV would come with beige fabric seats with armrests for the front and second rows. It also gets a 7-inch infotainment system with BlueSense connected car tech. The new Twin Peaks logo that is positioned in between its vertical slats of its front grille. It gets halogen headlamps with fog lamps and DRLs, distinctive black line running across the length of its sides.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a three-cylinder 1.5L diesel engine that makes 100 hp power and 260 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and gets Mahindra’s mild-hybrid tech featuring engine start-stop, drive modes and Multi-Terrain tech. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is equipped with ABS with EBD, dual airbags, cornering brake control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

To recall, Mahindra recently stepped into the electric vehicle segment with the XUV400 electric. The new EV is part of the XUV recently announced in the UK. The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish. The performance of the XUV400 makes it the first Indian make passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment as it attains the 100 kmph mark from standstill in a mere 8.3 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 150 kmph.

A full-charge delivers range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells. The car takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

The XUV400 comes with a signature trim accent in satin copper finish. It rides on high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.