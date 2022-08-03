comscore 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch: Watch video
News

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch: Details here

automobile

The Scorpio Classic also borrows the manual gear lever knob from new Mahindra models such as the XUV700, Scorpio N and the Thar. Furthermore, the steering wheel is the same as before.

Scorpio Classic (2)

Credit: auto car India

Mahindra is all set to launch the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV in the Indian market and now the upcoming SUV has been spotted at a dealership without any camouflage, revealing its design details. In a video uploaded by THE RAJAT VLOGS on their YouTube channel shows a Scorpio Classic S11 and a base S variant in the video. Both these cars are spotted at a dealership stockyard. The camouflage on the SUV has been completely removed and it shows the SUV would look. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: All details here

Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Here are the details

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will feature a revised grille in front featuring the company’s logo at the centre. The upcoming SUV will also receive projector headlamps and a new fog lamp housing along with LED DRLs. The front bumper of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic also sees re-profiling. The new spy images also reveal a glimpse inside the car. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will receive a two-tone black & beige dashboard, with faux wooden inserts. The Scorpio Classic also borrows the manual gear lever knob from new Mahindra models such as the XUV700, Scorpio N and the Thar. Furthermore, the steering wheel is the same as before. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N: All you need to know about its price, engine, design and more

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Meanwhile, Mahindra launched one of its highly-anticipated SUV models in India last year. The SUV was launched with an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh and was made available in petrol as well as diesel variants. On July 30 the bookings for the SUV were opened for the first time in the country. The SUV crossed over 25,000 bookings in a minute of its opening. The numbers jumped to 1 lakh within half an hour giving Mahindra a potential sales value of Rs 18,000 crore. The delivery details of the Scorpio-N will be informed by the end of next month.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with different engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 198 BHP/380 Nm and a 2.2-litre diesel producing 173 BHP/ 400 Nm. It comes in both 6-speed automatic and manual transmissions. The Scorpio-N is an affordable SUV for its price and places itself before the Mahindra XUV 700. The XUV 700 outsold the competition like Tata Safari, Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, and MG Hector series.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 12:46 PM IST

