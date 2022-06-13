2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be bigger than Tata Safari: Shows new data

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is all set to launch its upcoming SUV ‘Scorpio N’ on June 27 in the Indian market. Now, ahead of official announcement, a leak data has revealed that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is 4,662 mm long; 1,917 mm wide; 1,870 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

The ground clearance of new 2022 Scorpio is expected to be about 200 mm. When compared with Tata Safari, new Mahindra Scorpio 2022 is longer by 1 mm, wider by 23 mm, taller by 84 mm and has a 9 mm longer wheelbase. In fact, the new Scorpio when compared to XUV700, is smaller by 33mm in length, but is wider and taller than XUV700 by 27mm and 115mm respectively.

A new video has been shot where a Mahindra Scorpio N test mule has been recorded while it was parked on the road. The exteriors of the car are completely camouflaged but we get a good look at the second row of seats. The variant that has been seen in the video comes with a 6-seater configuration.

The Scorpio-N captain seats will be placed in the second row and the third row will be a standard bench seat that can comfortably seat two passengers. The Scorpio N captain seats are seen with separate handles for arm support. In the video, we can also see that the seats are foldable in order to provide egress to the third row of seats. The seat is expected to have the one-click tumble feature which will make it easy to operate with a single hand.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Diesel Options

The report suggests that Mahindra will be launching a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N. While it seems like these are the same options as the Thar and the XUV700, the power figures are different.

The new Scorpio N’s diesel variant will either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) or 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Petrol Options

The 2-liter turbo-petrol engine on the Scorpion N will be churning out 170PS of power, according to the report. The 2020 Thar produces 150PS of power whereas the XUV700 produces a more powerful 200PS.

The report also sheds some light on the transmission options. Mahindra has already confirmed that they will also be introducing a 4×4 variant of the Scorpio N. The report claims that Mahindra will be offering a 4×4 variant with both petrol and diesel powertrains.