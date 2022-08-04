2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto details leaked ahead of August 18 launch: Check variants, design and price

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new avatar of one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market, the Alto on August 18, 2022 and now ahead of official announcement the variant line-up of the upcoming 2022 Alto has surfaced on the internet. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will offered in namely four variant Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. All the variants are said to come with seat-belt pre-tensioners and passenger side airbags. The new upcoming version of the Maruti Suzuki Alto will be a slightly more modern and will come with four power windows as well as a touchscreen infotainment system to be offered in higher variants. Also Read - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh

Over all, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will draw inspiration from the newly-launched Celerio. Maruti Suzuki is expected to use a completely new dashboard layout on the upcoming new-gen Alto. It will use a familiar approach like the WagonR and Celerio. The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model. t is expected to be taller and longer compared to the existing version.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Engine

The car will be using the new Heartect platform which is also found in the new Celerio and S-Presso. In terms of powertrain options, Maruti might launch both 800cc Alto and 1-liter engine Alto K-10. While most of the power figures are expected to the same as the older BS6 version. The 796cc engine might produce 47 bhp of power and 69 Nm of torque. It will be getting a 5-speed manual gearbox. The new Alto K10 will get the 998cc engine with K10C engine. This engine produces 66 bhp of power and 89Nm torque. This variant will get an automatic gearbox.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Price

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto to be priced between Rs. 4.15 lakh – Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Once launched, the new Alto will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso. The S-Presso and the Kwid start from Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.