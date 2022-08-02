comscore 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh: Report
  • Home
  • automobile
  • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto To Launch On August 18 May Cost Around Rs 4 Lakh Report
News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to reportedly launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh

automobile

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto to be priced between Rs. 4.15 lakh – Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to reportedly launch on August 18, priced between Rs 4.15 lakh to Rs 4.50 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning launch the new avatar of one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market, the Alto on August 18, 2022. The 2022 Alto Maruti Suzuki is expected to get a new look with few tweaks under the hood as well. The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model and will derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio. It is expected to be taller and longer compared to the existing version. Also Read - New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport spotted Testing, may launch in India soon: Report

Maruti Suzuki

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Price

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto to be priced between Rs. 4.15 lakh – Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Once launched, the new Alto will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso. The S-Presso and the Kwid start from Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Exteriors And Interiors

As per leaked images, the car will come with bigger grille and bigger sweptback headlamps. Instead of the sloping roof line, the new Alto might have a taller rear profile with the help of a flat roofline. In terms of interiors, it will borrow a lot from Celerio and the S-Presso. Considering that Alto will be taller and will have a flatter roof line, the car will come with more cabin space. The dashboard and the central console will also be revised central console. The new version will be coming with a touchscreen infotainment display. The MID might also be semi-digital. Additionally, the Alto might come with keyless entry, an engine start-stop button and more. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Engine

The car will be using the new Heartect platform which is also found in the new Celerio and S-Presso. In terms of powertrain options, Maruti might launch both 800cc Alto and 1-liter engine Alto K-10. While most of the power figures are expected to the same as the older BS6 version. The 796cc engine might produce 47 bhp of power and 69 Nm of torque. It will be getting a 5-speed manual gearbox. The new Alto K10 will get the 998cc engine with K10C engine. This engine produces 66 bhp of power and 89Nm torque. This variant will get an automatic gearbox.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 2:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQOO 9T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs
Mobiles
iQOO 9T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs
WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts in India in July: Here's why

Apps

WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts in India in July: Here's why

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny

automobile

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny

Google start Meet-ifying Google Duo: Here s what that means

Apps

Google start Meet-ifying Google Duo: Here s what that means

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh: Report

iQOO 9T 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts in India in July: Here's why

Infinix Hot 12 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Suzuki Jimny

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Related Topics

Latest Videos

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999