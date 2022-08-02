2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto to launch on August 18, may cost around Rs 4 lakh: Report

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning launch the new avatar of one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market, the Alto on August 18, 2022. The 2022 Alto Maruti Suzuki is expected to get a new look with few tweaks under the hood as well. The new Alto will be bigger in size compared to the older model and will derive a lot of inspiration from the newly launched Celerio. It is expected to be taller and longer compared to the existing version. Also Read - New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport spotted Testing, may launch in India soon: Report

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Price

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto to be priced between Rs. 4.15 lakh – Rs. 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Once launched, the new Alto will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso. The S-Presso and the Kwid start from Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Exteriors And Interiors

As per leaked images, the car will come with bigger grille and bigger sweptback headlamps. Instead of the sloping roof line, the new Alto might have a taller rear profile with the help of a flat roofline. In terms of interiors, it will borrow a lot from Celerio and the S-Presso. Considering that Alto will be taller and will have a flatter roof line, the car will come with more cabin space. The dashboard and the central console will also be revised central console. The new version will be coming with a touchscreen infotainment display. The MID might also be semi-digital. Additionally, the Alto might come with keyless entry, an engine start-stop button and more.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Engine

The car will be using the new Heartect platform which is also found in the new Celerio and S-Presso. In terms of powertrain options, Maruti might launch both 800cc Alto and 1-liter engine Alto K-10. While most of the power figures are expected to the same as the older BS6 version. The 796cc engine might produce 47 bhp of power and 69 Nm of torque. It will be getting a 5-speed manual gearbox. The new Alto K10 will get the 998cc engine with K10C engine. This engine produces 66 bhp of power and 89Nm torque. This variant will get an automatic gearbox.