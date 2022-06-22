comscore 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video
  • Home
  • automobile
  • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Get 360 Degree Camera Segment First Hud Check Details
News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, segment-first HUD: Check details

automobile

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 will be available with a new design, modern and spacious cabin and Next-Gen Powertrain with 6 speed Automatic Transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video (photo for representation)

Maruti Suzuki officially commenced the new Brezza 2022 bookings ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 30 June 2022. Now, ahead of official announcement, the company has revealed that the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get segment-first Head Up Display (HUD) and also a 360 degree camera as a feature. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open for Rs 11,000: Here's how to book

The surround view camera system made its Maruti debut in the Baleno and is offered in the XL6. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki invests in AI-powered platform to provide digital sales experience

Head Up Display (HUD) will allow customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying vital information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, energy flow, among other pertinent notifications. The multi display options have been added for a better user interface, the company claims. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N to Hyundai Venue Facelift: Here are the top 5 most awaited SUVs in India

“As a technologically superior car, the All-New Brezza with Head Up Display will provide a refreshing, safe and immersive driving experience with its characteristic aggressive design and pack of safety features. With this feature, Maruti Suzuki has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximises safety and convenience while also furthering the sportiness and youthfulness of the vehicle,” the company noted.

The all-new Brezza will be available with a new design, modern and spacious cabin and Next-Gen Powertrain with 6 speed Automatic Transmission.

“Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement.

Customers can pre-book the new Brezza with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company’s Arena showroom or from its website. Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 will be adopting a lot of elements from the Baleno 2022. The sub-4m compact SUV will be borrowing the digital instrument cluster from Baleno 2022. The steering wheel also seems to be identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 12:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 22, 2022 1:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features
Laptops
Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

automobile

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) goes up for auction: All you need to know

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

automobile

2022 Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on July 13 in India, will compete against Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

Telegram only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs

Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus launched: Check details

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video

Hands On

Tecno Pova 3 First look comes with 7000 mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup- Watch Video
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video

News

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users

News

Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users
Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999