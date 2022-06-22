2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, to sport a Head Up Display: Watch video

Maruti Suzuki officially commenced the new Brezza 2022 bookings ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 30 June 2022. Now, ahead of official announcement, the company has revealed that the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get segment-first Head Up Display (HUD) and also a 360 degree camera as a feature. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open for Rs 11,000: Here's how to book

The surround view camera system made its Maruti debut in the Baleno and is offered in the XL6. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki invests in AI-powered platform to provide digital sales experience

Head Up Display (HUD) will allow customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying vital information like speed, RPM, fuel economy, energy flow, among other pertinent notifications. The multi display options have been added for a better user interface, the company claims. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N to Hyundai Venue Facelift: Here are the top 5 most awaited SUVs in India

Keep your eyes on the road while having all the information you need in one place with Head Up Display in the All New Hot And Techy Brezza. Visit the link in bio to book now: https://t.co/KgnhbXYe6F#HotAndTechyBrezza #MarutiSuzukiArena #BookingsOpen #MSArena #MarutiSuzuki pic.twitter.com/sQQ0M8u3s0 — Maruti Suzuki Arena (@MSArenaOfficial) June 21, 2022

“As a technologically superior car, the All-New Brezza with Head Up Display will provide a refreshing, safe and immersive driving experience with its characteristic aggressive design and pack of safety features. With this feature, Maruti Suzuki has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximises safety and convenience while also furthering the sportiness and youthfulness of the vehicle,” the company noted.

The all-new Brezza will be available with a new design, modern and spacious cabin and Next-Gen Powertrain with 6 speed Automatic Transmission.

“Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement.

Customers can pre-book the new Brezza with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company’s Arena showroom or from its website. Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 will be adopting a lot of elements from the Baleno 2022. The sub-4m compact SUV will be borrowing the digital instrument cluster from Baleno 2022. The steering wheel also seems to be identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom.