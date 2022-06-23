comscore 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with surround sense: Watch video
News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with surround sense

automobile

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get segment-first Head Up Display (HUD) and also a 360 degree camera as a feature.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

India’s largest automaker – Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift on June 30 and the company recently started accepting the bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza against a sum of Rs 11,000. The Indo-Japanese brand has now revealed that the new Brezza will feature a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. It will also boast premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ARKAMYS. Also Read - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, segment-first HUD: Check details

In a video teaser released today on Maruti Suzuki Arena social media handle, the company teased the All-New Brezza with High-Definition display infotainment system which comes with intuitive user interface and advanced voice assist, to offer seamless connected driving experience to customers. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open for Rs 11,000: Here's how to book

The company recently revealed that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get segment-first Head Up Display (HUD) and also a 360 degree camera as a feature. Maruti Suzuki debuted the HUD and 360 degree camera with the new Baleno, which was launched recently in India.

The new Brezza will sport a fresh face with a new front grille flanked by LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. The Brezza 2022 will finally get a sunroof. The competition in the segment has been gaining points for this feature. The new sunroof will be electric. Another good and useful addition will be a 360-degree camera view.

“Brezza has a very special place in our portfolio. It was the first product which was conceptualized, designed and developed in India by Maruti Suzuki. The true symbol of “Create in India”, Brezza revolutionized the Indian Compact SUV market with its stylish looks, bold design and highly refined drive experience. It is always challenging to further improve a very successful and loved product,” CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, noted recently.

Brezza 2022 will be adopting a lot of elements from the Baleno 2022. The sub-4m compact SUV will be borrowing the digital instrument cluster from Baleno 2022. The steering wheel also seems to be identical with a slightly flattened-out bottom.

Customers can pre-book the new Brezza with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company’s Arena showroom or from its website.

  Published Date: June 23, 2022 10:51 AM IST

