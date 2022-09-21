comscore 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spied testing: Check expected price, specs and more
New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spied testing: Check expected price, specs and more

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is said to get the new J-series engine, which currently underpins their entire 350cc line-up.

RE Bullet 350

Royal Enfield is reportedly planning to launch 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in the Indian market soon. The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been spied testing again giving a clearer look at the bike. As per report, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is said to get the new J-series engine, which currently underpins their entire 350cc line-up, including the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Hunter 350. Once launched, we expect it to be priced around Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Also Read - Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted in production-ready form: Watch video

As per spied images, the design of the Bullet 350 remains largely the same as the Classic 350, with some new touches. The upcoming motorcycle will feature the same tail-lamp and indicators as the current Classic 350. Also Read - Keeway V302c launched in India to rival Royal Enfield bikes: Check price, other details

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (Credit: Instagram)

The new Bullet will also use the same platform as Classic 350. It will get a new dual-cradle frame. 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to come with more features, compared to the current-gen model. The motorcycle will get spoked wheels. Front wheel will get a disc brake while the rear gets a drum brake. Also Read - Royal Enfield Electric motorcycle launch timeline revealed by MD Sid Lal: Details here

In addition, Royal Enfield is also working on improving their existing range. The company is planning to launch more powerful version of their popular adventure tourer motorcycle Himalayan. The Himalayan will get a new platform and engine. It will be powered by a 450-cc, single cylinder engine which will generate approximately 40 Ps and 45 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is expected to offer features like switchable ABS and it is expected to be launched early next year.

The brand recently launched the new Hunter 350 motorcycle. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been introduced with two variants, giving buyers a choice between additional features or a more Retro look and feel.

Bike under Rs 2 lakh, best bike under Rs 2 lakh, top bikes under Rs 2 lakh, TVS Ronin, Bajaj Pulsar to Honda CB200X, Suzuki Gixxer, Apache RTR 200 4V, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350RS, Yamaha R15 V4

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets the J-series engine which also does duty in the new Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The powertrain is also the same. However, the lower weight of the new bike may make it feel a bit more spritely than what you’d expect from the Classic 350 or Meteor 350. The Hunter 350 will compete against the recently launched TVS Ronin, Honda Hness CB350 and Jawa 42.

 

  Published Date: September 21, 2022 4:09 PM IST
