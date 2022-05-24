2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launched In India Check Price List Variants

Triumph India has launched the all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 series. The adventure tourer bikes have been launched in two broad categories: Pro and Long-range. The new Triumph Tiger 1200 has added a total of four variants of the bike.

Price and variants

The price of the new Triumph Tiger 1200 Pro series starts at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer starts at a price of 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the list of variants being offered by Triumph:

-Tiger 1200 GT Pro- Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

-Tiger 1200 GT Explorer- 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

-Tiger 1200 Rally Pro- Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

-Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer- Rs 21.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The primary difference between the Pro variants and the Explorer variants is the tank capacity. The Explorer variants get a 30-liter tank, instead of a 20-liter tank on the Pro variants. With the launch of these four variants, Triumph now has a total of nine Tiger variants in the country.

Tiger 1200 Engine

The Triumph Tiger 1200-series bikes are powered by a 1160 cc engine which produces 150 PS power @9000 rpm. It churns out a peak torque of 130 Nm @ 7000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Tiger 1200 Highlights

The new Tiger 1200 gets a Blind Spot Radar System. The feature is only available on the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer variants only. Additionally, the buyer will get a new 7-inch TFT instrument with an integrated My Triumph Connectivity System.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are excited to introduce the all-new Tiger 1200 family to our diverse portfolio of ultimate adventure motorcycle range in India. With the launch of the biggest Tiger, we have further strengthened our presence in the category while resetting the expectations of our brand loyalists and enthusiasts. The Tiger 1200 is aimed at taking the competition to the next level and setting new benchmarks in the large capacity adventure motorcycles.”

“The Explorer variants of the Tiger 1200 shall add even more adrenaline to the riders who like to take on the unexplored trails and conquer every part of the world. We had a great financial year in terms of sales attributed to new launches and overall consolidation of the brand. We are poised to repeat the same and look forward to welcoming the big adv riders into the exciting world of Triumph Motorcycles,” he said.