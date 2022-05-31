comscore 2023 Force Gurkha 5 door spotted, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny
News

2023 Force Gurkha inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spotted, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny

automobile

One can expect the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh more expensive than equivalent 3-door version of Force Gurkha.

New Force Gurkha

2023 Force Gurkha 5 door images leaked, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Credit: rushlane

Force has been working on giving the Gurkha a five-door variant for some time and now fresh spy shots of the upcoming SUV have revealed new details. 5-Door Gurkha will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny. Interestingly, the 5 door Jimny will also be offered as a 7 seater. One can expect the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent 3-door version of Force Gurkha.

The five-door Gurkha will be based on a stretched version of the regular Gurkha’s C in C ladder-frame architecture. The five-door Gurkha will be based on a stretched version of the regular Gurkha’s C in C ladder-frame architecture.

2023 Force Gurkha 5 door images leaked

The upcoming Force Gurkha is expected come with an identical feature list with the inclusion of features such as a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 5-door Force Gurkha is expected to share the same set-up of engine and gearbox combination as the 3-door model. Under the hood, the second generation Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that now produces 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and a 4×4 system are offered as standard.

It is to be noted that Gurkha features a unique functional Snorkel making it function till 700 mm in water. In addition, the rear end is equipped with new taillights and a ladder for easily accessing the roof-mounted luggage carrier.

The 2021 Force Gurkha include LED headlamps with circular DRLs, front fender-mounted turn indicators, 16-inch steel wheels, black front and rear bumpers, black ORVMs, a tow hook and more.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Scorpio 2022 will be launched soon and the Indian car makers in making full use of the popularity of the brand by releasing numerous teasers. The car will come with renewed design which brings it on the same page as the Mahindra XUV700. The Scorpio will also come loaded with new features. The new Scorpio will be taking on the D-segment cars and is expected to be priced north of Rs 10 lakh.

  • Published Date: May 31, 2022 3:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 31, 2022 4:08 PM IST

