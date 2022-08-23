2023 Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted in clear images on Indian roads ahead of launch: Check details

Domestic carmaker Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch the electric version of the XUV300 – christened the XUV400 – on September 6 and now an updated Mahindra XUV300 has been spotted with minimal camouflage. The car seen in these images has the T-GDI badge, which suggests that it has the updated 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood. The motor gets a new turbocharger that bumps the overall output to 130 BHP and 230 Nm. It will be paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. It will come with newly-designed 17-inch alloy wheels. Its headlamps, front grille, bumper and lower air dams will remain unchanged.

The upcoming compact SUV is likely to launch around Diwali or early next year and it will be offered with a slight premium pricing over the outgoing model. Once launched, it will compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and more.

Currently, Mahindra XUV300 is available in Red Rage, Dast Silver, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Pearl White and Aqua Marine shades. Buyers also have an option of dual-tone Aqua Marine and Red Rage colours with the White roof. However, the 2023 XUV 300 will receive a new Blue colour schemes with the contrasting White roof.

The Mahindra XUV300 is the first vehicle from the Mahindra to receive a 5-star rating from GNCAP. The compact SUV comes loaded with safety features, including six airbags in the top variant. The XUV300 received a 5-star rating in the AOP category with a score of 16.42 out of the maximum 17 points. The vehicle scored a 4-star rating in the COP category with 37.44 out of the maximum 49 points.

The Mahindra XUV300 gets a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 110 bhp and 200 newton metres of peak torque while the diesel engine pumps out 115 bhp and churns out a class-leading torque of 300 newton metres. A 6-speed gearbox is standard and there will be no automatic for now. In terms of dimensions, the XUV300 is 3990 mm long, 1820 mm wide and 1620 mm tall. Its wheelbase is measured at 2620 mm which gives it the largest footprint in the segment. The XUV300 has a ground clearance of 180 millimetres.