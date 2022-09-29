comscore All cars sold after October 1, 2023 to get six airbags: Nitin Gadkari
Six airbags to be made compulsory in every car sold in India from this date

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced the deadline for car manufacturers to move to a minimum of six airbags. The Minister has announced that from 1 October 2023, every passenger car (M1 category) will have to feature at least six airbags. Also Read - Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating: Nitin Gadkari

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the safety of all passengers traveling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority. This move will end the disparity in safety standards between high-end vehicles and even entry-level cars. Also Read - Govt to take action against EV brands found responsible for electric scooters catching fire

Gadkari further said that considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023. M-1 category of encompass cars that all passenger vehicles with less than 8 seats. Also Read - Samsung working on a new Exynos SoC paired with AMD GPU to power its laptops

Earlier in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it had been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

A draft notification had been issued on 14th January 2022, which mandated that vehicles of category M1, manufactured after 1st October 2022, shall be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 4:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2022 4:47 PM IST
