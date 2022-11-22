All new Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched in India: All you need to know about it

Bajaj Auto launched the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition motorbike in India last week. Now, just days later, the company has launched the Bajaj Pulsar P150 in India. This motorbike succeeds the Bajaj Pulsar 150 that got a new Neon variant, which will go on sale in India today. Also Read - Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

All new Bajaj Pulsar P150 price and variants

The newly launched Bajaj Pulsar P150 comes in two variants — the Twin Disc Split Seat variant that starts at Rs 119,575 (ex-showroom in Delhi) and the Single Disc Single Seat Variant that starts at Rs 116,755 (ex-showroom in Delhi). Both these variants will be available in India in Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black Blue colour variants.

All new Bajaj Pulsar P150 features and specifications

As far as the design is concerned, the all-new Bajaj Pulsar P150 features a new aerodynamic 3D front with a Ruby crystal dust pattern, LED tail lamps, LED pilot lamp, bi-functional LED projector headlamp, and monoshock rear suspension. It has a seat height of 790mm and it offers a ground clearance of 165mm.

Coming to the engine, the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox. This engine offers a peak power of 14.5bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 13.5Nm at 6,000rpm. The newly launched motorbike weighs 140kg, which is roughly 10kgs lighter than the previous-gen variant and it has a fuel tank capacity of 14-litres.

As far as suspensions are concerned, the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 has a 31mm telescopic front fork and a monoshock unit at the rear. For brakes, the motorbike gets a 260mm disc brake in the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear. The single disc variant, on the other hand, gets a 130mm drum brake at the rear. Both the variants get a single-channel ABS system.

Apart from this the split seat variant comes with clip-on handlebars while the single-seat variant comes with a tubular handlebar. The single disc variant gets 17-inch alloys shod with 80/100 and 100/90 section tyres at the front and rear respectively. The twin disc variant, on the other hand, get 90/90 section tyres in the front and 110/90 section tyres in the rear.