comscore Noida Authority won't approve building plans unless they have provision for EV charging station
News

All new buildings in Noida need to have an EV charging station

automobile

This year, the number of electric vehicles in the country are 10,76,420 and as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a total of 1,742 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operational in the country.

Untitled design (16)

The authorities have decided to not approve any building plan here until and unless it makes provision for an electric vehicle charging station in it. Also Read - Iconic Ambassador maker Hindustan Motors to launch electric two-wheelers: Report

Sources at the Noida Authority said a decision regarding this was taken, and subsequently the Building Manual, 2010 was amended on May 13. Also Read - New electric bike AtumVader launched in India at Rs 99,999 with 100 km range: Check details

Noida Authority wants an EV charging station in every new building

Notably, as per March 25, this year, the number of electric vehicles in the country are 10,76,420 and as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a total of 1,742 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operational in the country. Nine cities — Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, account for approximately 940 stations. Also Read - Hyundai reveals new electric car IONIQ 6: View pics

“This move of Noida Authority will certainly give an impetus to electric vehicles and people will tend to buy it more,” a Noida-based resident said.

The Centre has also made 360-degree efforts to enhance public charging infrastructure by involving private and public agencies — BEE, EESL, PGCIL, NTPC, etc. Many private organisations have come forward to install EV charging stations to develop convenient charging networks to gain consumers’ confidence.

The Ministry of Power had issued “Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles – the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards” on January 14 this year to accelerate the E-Mobility transition in the country.

Under the Scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase-II (FAME India Phase II) of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, 2,877 public EV charging stations have been sanctioned in 68 cities.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report
Mobiles
iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report
GTA 6: Rockstar pauses other remasters to focus on GTA 6

Gaming

GTA 6: Rockstar pauses other remasters to focus on GTA 6

Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives

Photo Gallery

Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives

How to clear browser cache in Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge

How To

How to clear browser cache in Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

Features

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Authorities wont pass building plans unless they have provision for EV charging station in Noida

iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report

GTA 6: Rockstar pauses other remasters to focus on GTA 6

Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives

Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives: From Xiaomi Pad 5 to iPad 10.2 (2021)

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999