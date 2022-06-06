comscore All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing in THIS country ahead of India announcement
All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing ahead of India launch: Check photos

The next-gen Fortuner will be based on the Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, which underpins the brand’s big body-on-Frame SUVs & full-size pickup trucks.

Japanese automaker, Toyota is reportedly preparing to launch its next-gen Fortuner SUV and now the upcoming SUV has been spied testing in Thailand in full camouflaged guise. The third-gen Fortuner will likely go on sale in markets like Thailand before reaching India. Also Read - Kia EV6 launched in India at Rs 59.95 lakh for GT Line: Check variants, features

As per report, the next-gen Fortuner will be based on the Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, which underpins the brand’s big body-on-Frame SUVs & full-size pickup trucks. In terms of design, the upcoming SUV will get swooping bonnet, sharp headlamps, wraparound tail lamps and the tailgate might continue with minor updates. Also Read - Kia EV6 launch tomorrow: From price to booking details, all you need to know

(iamge: Carwale)

The next-gen Toyota Fortuner will come with a new diesel engine with mild-hybrid system. The SUV will receive the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine. Also Read - Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

Fortuner Engine Options

Recently, Toyota Fortuner received the greatest price increase up to Rs 1.10 lakh. As a result of the price adjustments, one can expect to pay between Rs 66,000 and Rs 1.10 lakh depending on the variants selected. Toyota Fortuner comes with two engine options, a 2.6-lite petrol engine which is capable to generate 166 hp of power and 245 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The other option is a 2.7-litre diesel engine generating 204 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a torque convertor automatic gearbox. In the case of the petrol Fortuner, it is only available in a two-wheel drive form (4×2), whereas the diesel can be ordered with a four-wheel drive (4×4) system.

2021 Fortuner boasts exterior features like a tougher-looking new Front Grille, Sculpted Side-pontoon Shaped Bumper thus amplifying commanding presence. New Headlamp Design with distinctive sharp LED line guide, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and Multi-Axis spoke Alloy wheels with Super Chrome metallic finishing giving a luxurious look.

For the interior, Superior Suction based Seat ventilation system (Front Row) and a larger Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and a JBL 11 speaker w/ subwoofer system [4X4 variants only] are some of the key changes. For added driving comfort and convenience, the new Fortuner comes with Auto Limited Slip Differential (Auto-LSD) that enables maximum power without breaking traction, Variable Flow Control (VFC) Power Steering that allows customers to dynamically change steering dynamics with drive modes [Eco, Normal, Sport] and Front Clearance Sonar to safely navigate when parking in tight spaces.

  Published Date: June 6, 2022 4:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 6, 2022 5:00 PM IST

