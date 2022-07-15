comscore Amazon India and Magenta EV partner to bring EVs, charging infra to Hyderabad
Amazon India and Magenta EV partner to deploy electric vehicles, charging infra

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025

Amazon India and Magenta Mobility, an Indian integrated electric mobility and charging solutions provider have announced a new venture. Under this collaboration both companies will work to induct a fleet of electric vehicles including two and four-wheeler electric vehicles for its Amazon India’s delivery partners. Also Read - Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Amazon India has partnered with other providers like Sun Mobility and Mahindra Electric to expedite its fleet conversion to all-electric. In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025. This is part of its overall progress towards The Climate Pledge – a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030. The partnership with Magenta Mobility is an important step towards Amazon India’s progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals. Also Read - Tesla-rival Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric car unveiled: Check range, battery, features and more

Speaking on the partnership, Maxson Lewis, Founder, and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility, said, “The collaboration between Amazon and Magenta is a welcome step, which reaffirms Amazon India’s significant progress in the electric mobility industry. This launch in Hyderabad is a continuation of our collaboration with Amazon that started in Bengaluru and will help transform a significant number of Amazon’s last-mile delivery fleet to EVs and encourage the e-commerce industry to decarbonize last-mile logistics; actively.” Also Read - Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

“At Amazon India, we are determined to build a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations and add to our goal of inducting 10,000 EVs to our fleet by 2025. Our collaboration with Magenta Mobility will help us serve customers in a more environmentally-friendly way. This collaboration is an important step towards building an enabling ecosystem to drive electric transportation and further driving more sustainable operations in Hyderabad, an important locale for us,” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 12:45 AM IST

