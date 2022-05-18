comscore Auto-rickshaw and taxi fares likely to increase in Delhi: Here's why
Amid high CNG prices, auto-rickshaw and taxi fares likely to increase in Delhi

Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis.

Auto-rickshaw and taxi fares likely to increase in Delhi: Here's why (image: pixabay)

A Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis is likely to recommend a proportionate increase in fares with respect to the rise in CNG prices in the national capital.

Some auto and taxi unions have expressed concerns over the likely increase in fares, saying it will stiffen their competition with cab aggregators who offer rides at subsidized rates, and also shared their concerns with the panel. Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week, reports PTI.

Some members of the government panel have been travelling by taxis and autos for the past two weeks to understand the demands and expectations of drivers. “For the last 15 days, officials are roaming around in auto-rickshaws and taxis in Delhi to know the demands of the drivers and their expectations from the fare revision exercise.

“This is being done to gain their feedback on the fare revision since they are the major stakeholders,” said a source. The deadline for submission of the report expires this week, the source said, adding that the report will be submitted to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and will then go for cabinet approval.

“The committee is likely to finalise its report in the next two days. There have been two meetings of the committee. It is likely to recommend a proportionate enhancement of fares with respect to the CNG prices. The committee has also taken into account the concerns of autorickshaw unions,” the source said.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the special commissioner (State Transport Authority). Other members on the panel include deputy commissioner and deputy controller of accounts, two nominated district transport officers and a technical expert.

The price of CNG in the national capital was hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Sunday, the 12th increase in rates in over two months. One kg of CNG now costs Rs 73.61, up from Rs 71.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL).

Published Date: May 18, 2022 12:22 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 12:22 PM IST

