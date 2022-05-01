comscore Another Okinawa electric scooter catches fire Tamil Nadu
News

Another Okinawa electric scooter catches fire Tamil Nadu: Everything we know so far

automobile

A few days ago Okinawa recalled 3,215 Praise Pro scooters to address any battery-related issues.

Okinava

Another Okinawa electric scooter catches fire Tamil Nadu: Everything we know so far

One more Okinawa electric scooter went up in flames in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. Satish, a resident of Hosur in Krishnagiri district, bought the Okinawa electric scooter last year. Also Read - EV battery fire: 40-yr-old man loses life to explosion in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries

On Saturday morning, Satish started out for his office on his electric scooter. Soon, he found smoke emanating below the seat. Soon after he lifted the seat, he saw fire which later burnt his scooter, reports IANS.

With the help of some locals, Satish put out the fire, however, the scooter got totally damaged. In recent times, electric two-wheelers going up in smoke have become frequent. Electric two-wheeler makers like Okinawa, Ola have recalled several of their vehicles.

Recently, a father-daughter duo died due to a blast in the battery of their Okinawa scooter which was being charged at their home. Also Read – Waiting for launch of new electric scooter? Here’s why it may get delayed

A blue-coloured Ola S1 e-scooter that was parked on the side of the road in Pune caught fire. The scooter burst into flames which soon engulfed the entire vehicle. Also Read – EV battery fire: 40-yr-old man loses life to explosion in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries

As more and more electric two-wheelers catch fire in the country, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant last week asked EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to voluntarily recall batches involved in the EV fire incidents.

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech said it will voluntarily recall 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to the battery in the vehicle.

The recall, according to Okinawa, is part of comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India.

“The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually,” the company said in a statement.

  • Published Date: May 1, 2022 10:48 AM IST

