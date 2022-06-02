Apple is planning to expand the support of its digital car key for Hyundai and BYD soon, reported MacRumours. This Apple digital car key can be added to the Wallet app and then iPhone or Apple Watch (Series 6 and later) to lock, unlock and start your car. The feature was launched back in 2020 and BMW was the first manufacturer to launch digital car keys in the Wallet. Back in April this year, the digital car keys started supporting Genesis and Kia models. Now, the company is expanding its support to two more brand models. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Apple digital car keys to support Hyundai and BYD models

As per the report, Apple has added entries for both Hyundai and BYD to its Apple Pay configuration file. A report by Bloomberg had also hinted that the Apple digital car keys support will arrive for Hyundai and BYD models by this summer.

This was kind of expected since, Genesis, which is Hyundai's luxury brand already had the support. Hyundai is the largest stakeholder in Kia as well. BYD, on the other hand, is a Chinese brand that is still trying to get its foothold in other countries. It recently announced that it will soon switch to selling full electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

For the unversed, Apple digital car keys can unlock the compatible cars automatically as you approach them, without even waking the device.

To add Apple digital car keys to Apple Wallet, you need to have an iPhone XS or later, or iPhone SE (2nd generation), with the latest version of iOS, or an Apple Watch Series 5 or later, or Apple Watch SE, with the latest version of watchOS. Additionally, to get passive entry or the remote features on compatible cars, users need to have an iPhone 11 or later or an Apple Watch Series 6 or later. Notably, users also need an Apple ID signed into iCloud.