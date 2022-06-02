comscore Apple digital car keys might start supporting Hyundai and BMW models soon
News

Apple to soon expand its digital car keys support to Hyundai and BYD vehicles: Report

automobile

Apple digital car keys feature was launched back in 2020 and BMW was the first one to get the support. Now, Genesis and Kia also support this Apple feature.

Untitled design - 2022-06-02T092838.275

Apple is planning to expand the support of its digital car key for Hyundai and BYD soon, reported MacRumours. This Apple digital car key can be added to the Wallet app and then iPhone or Apple Watch (Series 6 and later) to lock, unlock and start your car. The feature was launched back in 2020 and BMW was the first manufacturer to launch digital car keys in the Wallet. Back in April this year, the digital car keys started supporting Genesis and Kia models. Now, the company is expanding its support to two more brand models. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Apple digital car keys to support Hyundai and BYD models

As per the report, Apple has added entries for both Hyundai and BYD to its Apple Pay configuration file. A report by Bloomberg had also hinted that the Apple digital car keys support will arrive for Hyundai and BYD models by this summer. Also Read - Best smartwatches for runners in India: Apple Watch Series 7, Garmin Fenix 7 and more

This was kind of expected since, Genesis, which is Hyundai’s luxury brand already had the support. Hyundai is the largest stakeholder in Kia as well. BYD, on the other hand, is a Chinese brand that is still trying to get its foothold in other countries. It recently announced that it will soon switch to selling full electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Also Read - Hyundai Venue facelift launch set for June 16 in India

apple digital car keys

For the unversed, Apple digital car keys can unlock the compatible cars automatically as you approach them, without even waking the device.

To add Apple digital car keys to Apple Wallet, you need to have an iPhone XS or later, or iPhone SE (2nd generation), with the latest version of iOS, or an Apple Watch Series 5 or later, or Apple Watch SE, with the latest version of watchOS. Additionally, to get passive entry or the remote features on compatible cars, users need to have an iPhone 11 or later or an Apple Watch Series 6 or later. Notably, users also need an Apple ID signed into iCloud.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more
Apps
Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more
Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Apps

Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

From God of War to Naruto, here are the free Sony PlayStation Plus games for June

Photo Gallery

From God of War to Naruto, here are the free Sony PlayStation Plus games for June

Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app

Apps

Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years

News

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years

Apple digital car keys might soon start supporting Hyundai and BYD models

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999