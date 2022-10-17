comscore Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos coming to Mercedes cars
Apple Music is bringing Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to cars, but not everyone can use it

Apple announced that Apple Music's Spatial Audio feature with Dolby Atmos support, will be available on Mercedes-Benz cars.

For the first time, you will be able to play music with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos on your car’s speakers. But you must have an Apple Music account and, more importantly, one of the select cars to be able to experience it. Apple has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to announce that Apple Music’s popular Spatial Audio feature, along with Dolby Atmos support, will be available on the latter’s cars. Also Read - BYD Atto 3 electric SUV gets five-star rating in Euro NCAP test

Apple Music with Spatial Audio will be fully integrated into the MBUX infotainment system, delivering a native experience to users on models such as Mercedes-Maybach, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, and the S-Class. The eligible models will need a 31-speaker Burmester 3D or 4D audio system to leverage Apple Music’s Spatial Audio feature with support for Dolby Atmos. But it won’t be free. You will need to pay an additional cost of $4,550 for the 3D system and $6,730 for the 4D audio system. Also Read - Microsoft Surface event 2022: Windows 11 is getting support for Apple’s iCloud and Photos app

Of course, you would need an Apple Music subscription to be able to stream music in Spatial Audio on your Mercedes-Benz car, over and above the cost of the dedicated sound system. Also Read - Apple Music crosses 100 mn songs mark driven by human curation

Both companies, in a joint statement, claimed the new audio system with Spatial Audio will equip “these vehicles with studio-quality sound better than in any concert hall, and giving riders a fully immersive listening experience with unparalleled, multidimensional sound and clarity.”

Apple announced that lossless streaming would be available on car infotainment systems last year. Its collaboration with Mercedes-Benz marks the first such implementation, but it is unclear whether or not Apple will work with more auto companies to make the Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos feature available. Obviously, for the spatial audio feature to work, the sound system needs to have multi-channel speakers. Apple said the Mercedes-Maybach makes the cut because of its high-class sound system.

The limited edition Mercedes-Maybach by Virgil Abloh, which was launched last month, became one of the first cars in the world and the first in the Mercedes-Benz lineup to offer a “superior, multidimensional soundscape powered by the Burmester high-end 4D sound system.” The car’s sound system includes 31 speakers that include six 3D speakers that belt out sound from above, four near-ear speakers in the front seat, and a subwoofer. The rest of the components of the sound system include eight sound transducers and two amplifiers, using 1,750W of power. The rest of the models will get the feature soon.

  Published Date: October 17, 2022 2:16 PM IST
