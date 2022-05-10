comscore Apple pulls in veteran from Ford to work on Apple Car: Report
News

Apple Car development: Ford veteran joins Apple team

automobile

Apple had also lost numerous senior management executives from branches like robotics, self-driving sensors, and safety



Apple Car render by Vanarama

Apple Car development made headlines after a report suggested that the American tech giant plans to reveal its first product as early as 2023. While there have been issues with the top-tier management of the Apple Car product, the company is rounding up some seasoned talent from rival automobile brands. The latest who is expected to join Apple is Desi Ujkashevic. Also Read - Apple’s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E via Apple Maps

Ujkashevic has been working at Ford for the last 31 years. Apple’s acquiring a veteran like Ujkashvevic could help the brand out of the soup it has been since the initial information about the car was revealed. Mark Gurman, in his newsletter, mentioned that Ujkashevic will be joining the Apple Car development team. Her experience with an automobile manufacturer could fill in some of the holes left in Apple’s own R&D around the product. Also Read - Apple Car new feature spotted: Patent throws light on a new sunroof technology

LinkedIn account of Ujkashevic highlights her work on regulatory and safety aspects of cars. That would probably be the kind of expertise Apple will be in need of as they close on to a launch date. The executive from Ford has worked on numerous popular cars. Some of them include Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus, Ford Escape as well as Ford Explorer. Also Read - Global chip shortage to continue through 2022: Report

This move comes almost a year after Apple’s head of the project Doug Field left for Ford. Since then, the project is reportedly being headed by Kevin Lynch, who is also behind products like the software of the Apple Watch and Health. Apple had also lost numerous senior management executives from branches like robotics, self-driving sensors, and safety.

Insider information has revealed that Apple has set a date in 2025 to reveal the final product. We are still uncertain if the tech giant will be able to meet the deadline. However, more information about the car keeps pouring in.

A recent report by PatentlyApple shows that Apple has revived an old patent that works around the software of the Apple Car. What this means is that Apple may try to build the car as an extended iPhone or else just a bigger iPhone on wheels. This makes sense as Apple already has a loyal user base in the form of iPhone users. It just has to pitch a similar experience as the phone.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 9:00 AM IST









