comscore Ather 450X 2022 facelift version to launch on 11 July: What to expect
News

Ather 450X 2022 facelift version to launch soon: All we know so far

automobile

Ather 450X will be addressing one major issue that buyers have been pointing out. The low range. The current version of the Ather 450X comes with a maximum range of 116km

Ather-450x 2022

Image: Karanveer Singh Arora

Ather 450X has been one of the favourites in the electric scooter category. However, the competition is getting fiercer by the day. The Ather 450X will finally be getting an upgrade in form of a facelift version. This could re-kindle Ather’s winning spree. The electric scooter is expected to be launched on July 11. Also Read - Ola Electric slips to fourth spot as EV registrations fall amid fire fears: Check details

Currently, the brand is one of the top electric scooter makers but it has been struggling against new competition from Ola Electric and Okinawa Autotech. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro users report issues after updating to MoveOS 2.0, company yet to acknowledge

Ather 450X facelift Changes

Ather 450X will be addressing one major issue that buyers have been pointing out. The low range. The current version of the Ather 450X comes with a maximum range of 116km. However, the new facelifted version might come with a much greater range. A bigger battery will help the scooter go against competition from Ola Electric, Hero Electric and Okhinawa . Also Read - New 2022 Ather 450X electric scooter will offer up to 146 Km range

The current battery pack is a 2.9 kWh unit. However, we can expect a new battery with a capacity as high as 3.66 kWh. With the new battery pack, Ather 450X may be able to deliver a range of over 145 km. This boost is more than incremental and is expected to increase the sales of the scooter. The scooter will also be getting some additional features to keep up with the competition in the segment.

Ather is expected to launch new driving modes with the facelift version. This will offer the rider more flexibility in terms of range and performance. The Warp mode will continue to be offered on the new version of the electric scooter. In terms of aesthetics, don’t expect a lot of changes as the company might reserve that for a new model.

The pricing will be key even after the update. Ather 450X is currently selling at a price of Rs 1,38,006 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the FAME II subsidy as well as state-level subsidy. The new facelift version might be offered at a higher price compared to the current version.

Ather 450X facelift will be competing against the likes of the Ola S1 Pro and Okhi 90 electric scooters. The additional range will give the EV a better chance at competing with the current top two brands.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 2:35 PM IST

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 73,999: Check availability

Oppo Reno8, Oppo Reno8 Pro to arrive in India on July 18

Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a larger and brighter display

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

