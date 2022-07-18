comscore Ather 450X 2022 launch: From pricing to specifications, here's what to expect
Ather 450X 2022 launch tomorrow: From pricing to specifications, here's what to expect

Ather 450X will be launching the new version of its most popular electric scooter to date. The electric scooter will be the third generation of the electric scooter and it will introduce some much-needed enhancements. Ather 450X will finally be able to compete with the likes of the Ola S1 Pro and TVS iQube, even in terms of the spec-sheet. Ather does manage to feature in the top-5 selling electric scooter brands but in order to achieve better sales and climb some ranks, an update is necessary. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, features

Ather 450X provides a relatively low driving range on its flagship scooter. The current version of the Ather 450X comes with a maximum range of 116km.  However, the new facelifted version might come with a much greater range. A bigger battery will help the scooter go against competition from Ola Electric, Hero Electric and Okhinawa. Also Read - Here are the best-selling electric scooter brands in India for June 2022

The outgoing Ather 450X is equipped with a 2.9 kWh unit battery pack. The new generation scooter is expected to get a new battery with a capacity as high as 3.66 kWh. The new battery pack will be able to deliver a range of over 145 km. This boost is more than incremental and is expected to increase the sales of the scooter, substantially. Apart from the mileage, the electric scooter will also be getting some additional features to keep up with the competition in the segment. Also Read - Ather 450X 2022 facelift version to launch soon: All we know so far

Riding Modes

Ather will continue to get riding mode. The company is expected to launch some additional driving modes options with the facelift version. This will offer the rider more flexibility in terms of range and performance. The Warp mode will continue to be offered on the new version of the electric scooter. While we are getting some more than incremental updates, don’t expect a lot of changes on the exterior. We are assuming that Ather will be saving the complete overhaul for a brand new model.

Expected pricing

The electric scooter market is getting hyper-competitive. Even with the subsidies in place, brands are fighting for the top spot by giving out aggressive price tags. That will remain true even after the Ather 450X update. The electric scooter is currently selling at a price of Rs 1,38,006 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the FAME II subsidy as well as state-level subsidy. The new facelift version might take the price higher compared to the current version.

The launch will happen tomorrow. Stay tuned to BGR.in for the latest updates from the world of Auto and Tech.

  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 4:37 PM IST

