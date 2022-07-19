comscore Ather 450X 2022 launch today: Event details and what to expect from Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube rival
Ather 450X 2022 launch today: Launch details and what to expect from new Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube rival

Ather has mostly been tight-lipped about the new version of the Ather 450X. However, there's some information that has been circulated ahead of the official launch event

Ather 450X 2022 is all set to launch today. Ather Energy will be unveiling the third generation update of the 450X which has been one of the best-selling electric scooters from the brand. At a time when the spec-war is moving to the EV segment, Ather required the boost of new and more capable hardware. The 2022 Ather 450X is expected to take on some of the most commonly complained grievances from existing Ather users. The electric scooter will get a boost in riding range. The update will also bring some new features to the scooter to make it a more attractive proposal. Also Read - Ather 450X 2022 launch tomorrow: From pricing to specifications, here's what to expect

The new Ather 450X 2022 will be launched in India at 3 PM IST. Interested viewers can watch the virtual event via the company’s official social media handles as well as on their official YouTube channel. You can take a look at the live feed below: Also Read - Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, features

Also Read - Ola Electric announces launch date of MoveOS 3 update with hill hold, calling feature and more

Ather has mostly been tight-lipped about the new version of the Ather 450X. However, there’s some information that has been circulated ahead of the official launch event. Let’s take a look at our expectations for the new 2022 Ather 450X.

Ather 450X New Battery and Range

The battery will get an update with the third generation of the Ather 450X. The outgoing model has a maximum range of 116km. On the other hand, the new version of the electric scooter might come with a bigger battery. For context, the outgoing Ather 450X is equipped with a 2.9 kWh unit battery pack. The new generation scooter is expected to get a new battery with a capacity as high as 3.66 kWh. The new battery pack will be able to deliver a range of over 145 km. This boost is more than incremental and is expected to increase the sales of the scooter, substantially. Ather 450X will be able to take on competition from Ola Electric, Hero Electric and Okhinawa in terms of range.

Riding Modes

Ather will be making some changes to the riding modes. The EV brand might introduce some additional driving mode options with the facelift version. This will offer the rider more flexibility in terms of range and performance. The Warp mode will continue to be offered on the new version of the electric scooter.

Expected pricing

EV brands are fighting for the top spot by giving out aggressive price tags. The current generation of Ather 450X 2022 is selling at a price of Rs 1,38,006 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the FAME II subsidy as well as state-level subsidy. The new facelift version might take the price higher compared to the current version.

Design

While we are getting more than incremental updates, don’t expect a lot of changes on the exterior. We are assuming that Ather will be saving the complete overhaul for a brand new model.

  Published Date: July 19, 2022 9:10 AM IST

