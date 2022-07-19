Ather 450x Gen 3 Launched In India Check Price In All Major Indian Cities

Ather Energy has introduced the new 450X Gen 3 electric scooter in India. The third generation of the 450X comes with a bigger battery, better range, and a new price tag as well. The Ather 450X Gen 3 is now powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack that enhances the overall performance of the electric scooter. Ather 450X with offers an ARAI-certified range of 146 km in ideal driving conditions. The company has clarified that it offers 105 kms of TrueRangeTM on a single charge Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series to launch with a single-cell battery, 100W fast charging, and SD 8 Gen 2

Ather 450X Pricing and Availability

The new Ather 450X Gen 3 will be available in all experience centers across the country from the 20th of July 2022. Ather currently has a retail presence in 36 cities with 41 retail stores and plans to expand to 150 experience centers in 100 cities by 2023. Ather Energy will also be offering 2022 Ather 450X test rides across India. The electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,55,657 lakhs (ex-showroom Bangalore). Check the city-wise pricing of the Ather 450X:

Mumbai – Rs 149,934

Pune – Rs 146,340

Delhi – Rs 139,007

Hyderabad Rs 157,402

Chennai – Rs 157,507

Ahmedabad – Rs 137,612

Jaipur – Rs 146,401

Kochi – Rs 157,402

Battery

The Ather 450X Gen 3 is equipped with a bigger 3.7 kWh battery. The battery is also 25% larger than the previous generation, giving an ARAI-certified range of 146

kilometres and a TrueRangeTM of 105km.

New Mode

Ather Energy claims that Ather 450X Gen 3 maintains its power throughout the ride, irrespective of terrain, temperature, or load. Riders will be able to experience climbing steep inclines faster, even in ‘Ride’ mode. Also, the 450X Gen 3 has a new ‘Smart EcoTM Mode’ that allows riders to cruise in ‘Ride’ mode whilst offering the range of ‘Eco’ mode. The upgraded version will offer five ride modes – Warp, Sport, Ride, SmartEco, and Eco. The maximum power output in Warp mode is 6.2 kW (8.7 hp).

The Ather 450X Gen3 will be using wider rear tyres to enhance the riding performance, and offer a shorter braking distance. It will use a newer compound and improved tread profile, leading to a 22% better grip in all weather conditions. Ather has also introduced the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The feature will be offered a TPMS is an accessory, it is an essential fitment to ensure consistency in handling, performance, and range everyday.

Ather 450X UI/UX

On the UI/UX front, the new Ather 450X Gen 3 now features an upgraded dashboard with a re-architected Ather stack and an upgraded 2 GB RAM. Ather claims this will enhance the performance of memory intensive applications and will unlock features like voice commands, multi-language support, heavier graphics, deeper diagnostics, and more. The higher RAM also means better performance in higher temperatures.

Exterior Elements

The Ather 450X Gen3 now has new rear view mirrors that are 2X better in terms of visibility and 5X in reliability. The mirrors have been designed with single-cast aluminium. The 450X Gen 3 also introduces an all-new sidestep, which has been designed to integrate with the scooter’s design. The sidestep is made of single-cast

aluminium for sturdiness and clean aesthetics and is combined with a soft rubber surface providing for a firmer grip.

What stays

The Gen-3 of Ather’s flagship variant will continue to offer a boot space of 22 litres. The scooter will carry over the 7.0-inch touchscreen system, front, and rear disc brakes with regen, 12-inch alloy wheels, a telescopic fork, and a belt drive system.