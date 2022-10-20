comscore Ather 450X Gen 4 electric scooter in works: Here is what to expect
Ather 450X Gen 4 electric scooter in works: Here is what to expect

Ather Energy has received an approval certificate for a new battery pack that might power the next-generation 450x scooter.

  • Ather Energy may be working on a successor to the 450X Gen 3 electric scooter.
  • The Ather 450X Gen 4 may come with a new battery pack design and chassis geometry.
  • The upcoming Gen 4 electric scooter may use a high-performing battery pack, as well.
Representational image of Ather 450X Gen 3.

Ather Energy launched the 450X Gen 3 electric scooter earlier this year, bringing some radical upgrades over the last generation. The company is now seemingly working on the Ather 450X Gen 4 electric scooter that would bring even better performance and altered chassis geometry. Ather Energy has received approval for a new battery pack that might power the next-generation scooter. The certificate has revealed details of the battery pack, such as its power output and the design. Also Read - Ather 450X Gen 3 launched: Check out new electric scooter, its features in photos

Spotted by 91Mobiles, the approval certificate issued to Ather Energy lists the upcoming Gen 4 model would come with a capacity of 3.66kWh and a weight of 22kg. This battery pack, according to the document, would offer a rating of 6.4kW in Warp Mode, as opposed to the previous rating of 6.2kW on the Gen 3. The Sport Mode would crank up the power to 5.8kW, Ride Mode would offer a peak power of 3.2kW, while the Smart Eco Mode and Eco Mode would end up giving 2.3kW and 1.9kW peak power.

New design on Ather 450X Gen 4

The aforementioned motor information is categorised as Setting 1 and may be applicable to the X model. There is also a Setting 2, showing less power output for thirty minutes, and it will likely be associated with the Plus model of the next Ather electric scooter. Setting 2 also misses out on the Warp Mode, which makes sense because the base Plus model is more economical in terms of both power and price. The certified ranges for Setting 1 and Setting 2, as noted in the document, are 146km and 108km, respectively.

The performance bump is expected on a successor of the Ather 450X, but the document also reveals the battery pack will lead to a change in the vehicle’s chassis geometry. Because of the change in the chassis design, the entire look of the upcoming Ather 450X would change, making it look drastically different from the previous generation. The dimensions of the Ather 450X Gen 4 may include 4mm more width, 136mm lower, and 1mm more length. The 12-inch rims may also be replaced by 10-inch ones on the upcoming electric scooter.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 4:51 PM IST
