Ather Energy Partners With Magenta Ev To Expand Ather Grid Fast Chargers All Details Here

Ather Energy is expanding its charging network in India. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EV charging network provider Magenta. Also Read - Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March

Under this new partnership, Magenta will be offering Ather Grid fast chargers across charging locations. Ather’s new charging stations for its electric scooters shall be managed by Magenta under the ChargeGrid platform. Also Read - Ather Energy partners with Foxconn Group for components of Ather 450 scooters

This partnership aims to be one of India’s first where integrated charging across 2W, 3W and 4W will be provided at a single location. This will give Ather access to multiple locations across India and aims to collectively accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks and the adoption of EVs in India. Also Read - Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February

Magenta ChargeGrid is currently expanding its charging network to 35-40 cities in India with the aim to set up a network of around 11,000 chargers by the end of FY23. This partnership with Magenta ChargeGrid will give Ather Grid access to locations across Tier I, Tier II & Tier III cities and highways in India and provide wider coverage for EV customers. These locations are strategically placed to make it easily accessible to EV owners and will also have desired electricity load availability for operations of the chargers.

Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta said, “At Magenta ChargeGrid, we strive to accelerate the EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end EV ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption. This partnership approach will not just help Ather and other OEM players to rapidly scale their network but also help them to optimize the investment required.”

Nilay Chandra, VP-Charging Infrastructure and Marketing at Ather, said “We understand that the growth and expansion of reliable charging infrastructure is critical to facilitate the adoption of EVs in India. The charging infrastructure category is fast evolving, and we understand that collaboration with other charge point operators at this stage will help the industry grow at an exponential scale. Our partnership with Magenta is another step towards building this industry collaboration. It will bring increased convenience by setting up AtherGrids at hubs strategically identified by them. We will continue to lead the shaping of this industry with strategic partnerships on locations, connector standard collaborations, and working with the government on policy formulation.”