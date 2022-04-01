comscore Ather Energy sold 2,591 Ather 450X, 450 Plus electric scooters in March
Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March

Ather Energy has recorded over 120% growth compared to March 2021. The company also rolled out it’s 25000th 450X this month.

Ather 450X (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Ather Energy has revealed that it sold 2,591 electric scooters in March 2022. The company started announcing its sales numbers in January this year and has been reporting steady growth. Also Read - Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

According to a statement from the company, it has recorded over 120% growth compared to March 2021. The company also rolled out its 25000th 450X this month. Apart from that, Ather Energy also announced strategic partnerships with Bharat FIH (A Foxconn Technology Group Company) to cater to the growing demand for the Ather 450X and 450 Plus scooters. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Check offers on laptops, TVs, accessories

Ather Energy has also partnered with HDFC and IDFC First Banks to provide financing options to its buyers. In the month of March 2022, Ather expanded retail presence with the inauguration of 4 new experience centres in Guwahati, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Bengaluru (the third outlet in Bangalore). Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “At Ather Energy, we continue to witness strong consumer demand for our 450 series. We delivered 2591 scooters in March and have received the highest ever monthly pre-orders. While we were only able to deliver a fraction of the pre-orders due to components shortage, we continue to work actively to strengthen our supply chain and reduce the waiting period. Towards this, amongst other actions, we entered into a strategic partnership with Foxconn to fast track the scale up of our manufacturing ecosystem and meet the rising demand.”

Her further added, “We continue our efforts to create a favourable EV ecosystem by partnering with HDFC and IDFC First banks to provide easy financing options to our customers. Additionally, we expanded our retail footprint to four new markets in March, taking the total number of cities to 28, with 34 Experience Centres. Bangalore became the second city after Delhi to get its third Experience Centre – a testimony to the strong consumer demand”

  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 9:56 PM IST

Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March
automobile
Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March
Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March

Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March

automobile

Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March
Best Sellers