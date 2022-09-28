comscore Ather opens its first store in Kolkata with plans to expand charging network
The new Ather Space Experience Store in Kolkata has been opened by the company in association with Seller Automobiles Private Limited.

Ather Energy Wednesday announced the opening of its first retail outlet in Kolkata. The new experience centre for Ather electric scooters is called Ather Space and it is situated in Park Street. Customers hoping to get a hands-on experience with the company’s electric scooters, including the recently launched Ather 450 Plus Gen 3, can visit the centre. This is the company’s second experience centre in West Bengal after the one opened in Siliguri. Also Read - Electric vehicles catching fire a good thing for industry, hints Ather CEO

The new Ather Space has been opened by the company in association with Seller Automobiles Private Limited. Ather Energy claims the location of the new experience centre “will allow customers to purchase and test ride the Ather 450X and 450 Plus from a convenient location in the city.” While customers can go to the experience store and test ride the scooter of their choice, Ather Energy gives an option to book test ride slots on the company’s website before the visit. Also Read - Ather 450X 2022 launch today: Launch details and what to expect from new Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube rival

Ather is one of the top sellers in India, contributing to the E2W segment. The company recently registered a quarter-on-quarter growth of over 25 percent, and the new experience centre in Kolkata “is aimed at catering to the growing demand for Ather scooters in the state.” Also Read - Ather 450X 2022 launch tomorrow: From pricing to specifications, here's what to expect

Ather Energy in August said it plans to open 150 Experience Centres in 100 Indian cities by March 2023, and the new store in Kolkata falls in line with the strategy. Currently, the electric scooter company has 49 retail outlets in 38 cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Siliguri, and Kochi.

“We have been trying to enter this market for a very long time but were awaiting the right partner, right location, and a right time. We are entering the market at the most auspicious time of the year and couldn’t be more glad about the timing. Our scooters have been receiving phenomenal responses from across the country and also Siliguri, where we opened last year,” Ravneet Singh Phokela, the chief business officer at Ather Energy, said in a press release.

  Published Date: September 28, 2022 4:17 PM IST
