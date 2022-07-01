A new electric vehicle brand called Atumobile has launched an electric bike AtumVader in India. This new bike has been modeled on the cafe racer format. The bike has been launched at a price of Rs 99,999 and the company claims that it is offered at an introductory price. The price will only be applicable for the first 1000 buyers, according to the company. Also Read - Hyundai reveals new electric car IONIQ 6: View pics

AtumVader Electric Bike Booking

The AtumVader electric bike is also available for pre-booking on the company's official website at a price of Rs 999. The bike is available in a total of five colourways which includes Red, White, Blue, Black and Grey.

Driving Range and Top Speed

The company has claimed that the electric cafe racer bike Atumobile will be coming with a riding range of 100 km on a single charge. The top speed of the bike has been limited to 65kmph. The bike is powered by a 2.4kWh battery pack. AtuVader e-Bike is built on a tubular chassis and it is able to provide a boot space of 14 liters. Additionally, the bike offers LED indicators and tail-lamps.

Vamsi G Krishna, Founder of Atumobile said, “We were able to design this electric bike keeping in mind Indian roads, and riders, with the assistance of our R&D experts and in indigenous solar-powered zero-emission facilities, making it a truly green and sustainable electric bike.”

Yes! It’s here and it’s every bit as good as you’d imagined! Don’t you agree? Behold #AtumVader – India’s 1st high-speed café racer #electricbike, ready to blow you away and take you on the greenest, most stylish and most spectacular ride ever! pic.twitter.com/V15aSdWg0z — Atumobile (@atumobile) June 29, 2022

The new AtumVader electric bike will be manufactured at the company’s Patancheru facility in Telangana. The company claims that the facility has a maximum production capacity of 3,00,000 electric bikes per annum.

AtumVader e-bike is not the first bike launched by the brand. The company launched Atum 1.0 in October 2020. The brand has managed to sell a total of 1000 units of the bike so far. Atum 1.0 was a low-speed electric bike. Comparatively, the AtumVader e-bike is a high-speed electric bike.