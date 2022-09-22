comscore Audi A4 range gets new colours with additional features, priced from Rs 43.12 lakh: Details here
Audi A4 range gets new colours with additional features, priced from Rs 43.12 lakh

The updated A4 has been priced from Rs 43.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Premium trim.

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer on Thursday introduced the Audi A4 in two new colour options– Tango Red and Manhattan Gray in the Indian market. In addition, the brand has added two new features, a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound and a flat-bottom steering wheel on the Technology variant. Also Read - Audi Q7 Limited Edition launched in India for Rs 88.08 lakh

The updated A4 has been priced from Rs 43.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Premium trim. The next Premium Plus retails at Rs 47.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the top-spec Technology costs Rs 50.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India at price of Rs 1.2 crore: Details here

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colours along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car – it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for an exhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speaker, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more.” Also Read - LinkedIn expands new Clubhouse-like live audio feature: Check details

Audi A4 comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit display, an electric glass sunroof, wireless charging, leather and leatherette upholstery, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone auto climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags. Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0 TFSI engine offering 190 hp power and 320 Nm torque mated to a 7 speed S tronic gearbox. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds to touch a top speed of 241 km/h.

Audi recently launched new stylish SUV for the festive season in India. The all-new Audi Q7 Limited Edition comes with a fresh coat of paint, a high-gloss design, and a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine. The Audi Q7 Limited Edition is priced at Rs 88,08,000 (Ex-Showroom) and comes in a glossy brown shade, whichh Audi calls – Barrique Brown. The availability details of the SUV are still under wraps, but it will likely be available in the festive season in the country, which is in a couple of weeks.

  Published Date: September 22, 2022 6:23 PM IST
