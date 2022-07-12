Audi A8 L Luxury Sedan Launched In India At Price Of Rs 1 2 Crore

Audi has launched its new flagship sedan Audi A8 L in India. The new luxury sedan is claims to offer more glamour, comfort and technology. The new Audi A8 L comes with a new design language and a host of luxury features and technology options. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure
Audi A8 L Price
The new Audi A8 L Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 12,900,000 (ex-showroom)
Audi A8 L Technology is priced at Rs 15,700,000 (ex-showroom)
The Audi A8 L will be available in 4 interior colors: Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black. It will be available in 8 standard exterior colours: Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black. Also Read - Audi adds Apple Music integration for 2022 models in 'THESE' countries
Engine and Performance
The new Audi A8 L is powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The sedan will get quattro all-wheel drive with Adaptive Air suspension as standard. For smoother performance system detects road undulations in advance using front camera and predictively adjusts suspension. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics
Here’s what the new Audi A8 L Exterior will comprise:
-New dynamic Digital Matrix headlamps
-Digital matrix LED headlights features illuminated Audi logo with selectable animated projections for entry/exit
-Wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles, and chrome detailing
-OLED tail lights with unique tail light signatures
-Proximity Lighting where lighting pattern adapts to Dynamic Mode (via Audi Drive Select)
-New dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels with a 5-arm turbine design with graphite grey polish
-Comfort key with sensor-controlled luggage compartment release and closing
Audi A8 L Interior
-Rear seat recliner
-Comfort individual seats with massage and ventilation
-Heated Foot Massager with 2 massage programs and 3 intensities
-Rear seat entertainment screens – 10.1-inch screens
-Rear seat remote
-Valcona leather seat upholstery
-Front & rear seats come with 8 massage functions and 3 intensity levels
-MMI Navigation Plus with touch and haptic feedback for precise and easy operation
-Head-up display and Audi Virtual Cockpit puts all the info you need in clear sight
-Audi Smartphone interface
-4 zone air-conditioning with Air Ionizer and Aromatization ensures a fresh cabin at all times
-Ambient lighting with 30 colours
-Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System with 3D sound. Equipped with 23 speakers, a 23
channel BeoCore amplifier, 3D front and rear surround sound, and automatically extending
acoustic lenses to ensure the best possible audio reproduction
-Audi phone box with wireless charging in the front
-Panoramic Sunroof
Audi A8 L Safety
-Audi Pre-Sense Basic activates in milliseconds in anticipation of a collision to reduce risk of injury
-Preventive self-tightening function for all seat belts front and rear
-8 airbags (including front and rear seat side airbags)
-Upgradeable to 10 airbags, with the optional central airbags for the front and rear as a part of Safety Package plus
-Park Assist Plus with 360 degree cameras with obstacle detection and manoeuvre assist