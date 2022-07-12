Audi A8 L Luxury Sedan Launched In India At Price Of Rs 1 2 Crore

Audi has launched its new flagship sedan Audi A8 L in India. The new luxury sedan is claims to offer more glamour, comfort and technology. The new Audi A8 L comes with a new design language and a host of luxury features and technology options. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure

Audi A8 L Price

The new Audi A8 L Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 12,900,000 (ex-showroom)

Audi A8 L Technology is priced at Rs 15,700,000 (ex-showroom)

The Audi A8 L will be available in 4 interior colors: Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black. It will be available in 8 standard exterior colours: Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black. Also Read - Audi adds Apple Music integration for 2022 models in 'THESE' countries

Engine and Performance

The new Audi A8 L is powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The sedan will get quattro all-wheel drive with Adaptive Air suspension as standard. For smoother performance system detects road undulations in advance using front camera and predictively adjusts suspension. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Here’s what the new Audi A8 L Exterior will comprise:

-New dynamic Digital Matrix headlamps

-Digital matrix LED headlights features illuminated Audi logo with selectable animated projections for entry/exit

-Wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles, and chrome detailing

-OLED tail lights with unique tail light signatures

-Proximity Lighting where lighting pattern adapts to Dynamic Mode (via Audi Drive Select)

-New dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels with a 5-arm turbine design with graphite grey polish

-Comfort key with sensor-controlled luggage compartment release and closing

Audi A8 L Interior

-Rear seat recliner

-Comfort individual seats with massage and ventilation

-Heated Foot Massager with 2 massage programs and 3 intensities

-Rear seat entertainment screens – 10.1-inch screens

-Rear seat remote

-Valcona leather seat upholstery

-Front & rear seats come with 8 massage functions and 3 intensity levels

-MMI Navigation Plus with touch and haptic feedback for precise and easy operation

-Head-up display and Audi Virtual Cockpit puts all the info you need in clear sight

-Audi Smartphone interface

-4 zone air-conditioning with Air Ionizer and Aromatization ensures a fresh cabin at all times

-Ambient lighting with 30 colours

-Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System with 3D sound. Equipped with 23 speakers, a 23

channel BeoCore amplifier, 3D front and rear surround sound, and automatically extending

acoustic lenses to ensure the best possible audio reproduction

-Audi phone box with wireless charging in the front

-Panoramic Sunroof

Audi A8 L Safety

-Audi Pre-Sense Basic activates in milliseconds in anticipation of a collision to reduce risk of injury

-Preventive self-tightening function for all seat belts front and rear

-8 airbags (including front and rear seat side airbags)

-Upgradeable to 10 airbags, with the optional central airbags for the front and rear as a part of Safety Package plus

-Park Assist Plus with 360 degree cameras with obstacle detection and manoeuvre assist