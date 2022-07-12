comscore Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India at price of Rs 1.2 crore
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Audi A8 L Luxury Sedan Launched In India At Price Of Rs 1 2 Crore
News

Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India at price of Rs 1.2 crore: Details here

automobile

The new Audi A8 L is powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds

Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L launched in India

Audi has launched its new flagship sedan Audi A8 L in India. The new luxury sedan is claims to offer more glamour, comfort and technology. The new Audi A8 L comes with a new design language and a host of luxury features and technology options. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure

Audi A8 L Price

The new Audi A8 L Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 12,900,000 (ex-showroom)
Audi A8 L Technology is priced at Rs 15,700,000 (ex-showroom)
The Audi A8 L will be available in 4 interior colors: Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black. It will be available in  8 standard exterior colours: Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black. Also Read - Audi adds Apple Music integration for 2022 models in 'THESE' countries

Engine and Performance

The new Audi A8 L is powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The sedan will get quattro all-wheel drive with Adaptive Air suspension as standard. For smoother performance system detects road undulations in advance using front camera and predictively adjusts suspension. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Here’s what the new Audi A8 L Exterior will comprise:

-New dynamic Digital Matrix headlamps

-Digital matrix LED headlights features illuminated Audi logo with selectable animated projections for entry/exit

-Wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles, and chrome detailing

-OLED tail lights with unique tail light signatures

-Proximity Lighting where lighting pattern adapts to Dynamic Mode (via Audi Drive Select)

-New dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels with a 5-arm turbine design with graphite grey polish

-Comfort key with sensor-controlled luggage compartment release and closing

Audi A8 L Interior

-Rear seat recliner

-Comfort individual seats with massage and ventilation

-Heated Foot Massager with 2 massage programs and 3 intensities

-Rear seat entertainment screens – 10.1-inch screens

-Rear seat remote

-Valcona leather seat upholstery

-Front & rear seats come with 8 massage functions and 3 intensity levels

-MMI Navigation Plus with touch and haptic feedback for precise and easy operation

-Head-up display and Audi Virtual Cockpit puts all the info you need in clear sight

-Audi Smartphone interface

-4 zone air-conditioning with Air Ionizer and Aromatization ensures a fresh cabin at all times

-Ambient lighting with 30 colours

-Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System with 3D sound. Equipped with 23 speakers, a 23
channel BeoCore amplifier, 3D front and rear surround sound, and automatically extending
acoustic lenses to ensure the best possible audio reproduction

-Audi phone box with wireless charging in the front

-Panoramic Sunroof

Audi A8 L Safety

-Audi Pre-Sense Basic activates in milliseconds in anticipation of a collision to reduce risk of injury

-Preventive self-tightening function for all seat belts front and rear

-8 airbags (including front and rear seat side airbags)

-Upgradeable to 10 airbags, with the optional central airbags for the front and rear as a part of Safety Package plus

-Park Assist Plus with 360 degree cameras with obstacle detection and manoeuvre assist

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 11:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1): Download High-res wallpapers of the phone
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1): Download High-res wallpapers of the phone
Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Features

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Top Nothing Phone (1) alternatives you should consider

Photo Gallery

Top Nothing Phone (1) alternatives you should consider

Nothing Phone (1) debuts in India: Check specs, price, offes

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) debuts in India: Check specs, price, offes

Sony PlayStation 5 faceplates could launch soon in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 faceplates could launch soon in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Phone (1): Download High-res wallpapers of the phone

Nothing Phone (1) debuts in India: Check specs, price, offes

Tata Motors announces Nexon EV Prime with new features: Check pricing, availability

Nokia has launched three new feature phones, but you can t get them yet

Qualcomm captures global cellular IoT module chipset market with 42 percent market share

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more
Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more
Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999