Audi adds Apple Music to 'nearly all' of its new vehicles

German carmaker Audi has announced it is integrating Apple Music into its infotainment system directly to "nearly all" of its models. According to the car maker, the new Apple Music integration allows Audi car owners to access their personal Apple Music accounts. Users need to link their active Apple Music account to the vehicle. Once connected, Apple Music will be available on the Audi infotainment system.

"Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple," said Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi. "For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space"

The Apple Music integration will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America and Japan starting with the 2022 model year. The integration will be conveniently rolled out to vehicles already on the road via an automatic over-the-air update.

To activate Apple Music, customers simply need to open the app in their Audi’s infotainment system and follow the on-screen instructions to log in with the Apple ID they use for Apple Music. To finish the setup process, they simply need to enter a verification code that is sent to their phone.

For Audi owners in Europe, cellular data streaming costs incurred are conveniently billed via a data package available from Cubic-Telekom. The first three gigabytes are free of charge. Audi vehicles also come with Apple CarPlay support. Drivers can connect their iPhone wirelessly (or via USB) and get directions optimized for traffic, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music simply by tapping the touchscreen display or using Siri voice control