comscore Audi adds Apple Music to 'nearly all' of its new vehicles: Check details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Audi Adds Apple Music Integration For 2022 Models In These Countries
News

Audi adds Apple Music integration for 2022 models in 'THESE' countries

automobile

The Apple Music integration will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America and Japan starting with the 2022 model year.

Audi

Audi adds Apple Music to 'nearly all' of its new vehicles

German carmaker Audi has announced it is integrating Apple Music into its infotainment system directly to “nearly all” of its models. According to the car maker, the new Apple Music integration allows Audi car owners to access their personal Apple Music accounts. Users need to link their active Apple Music account to the vehicle. Once connected, Apple Music will be available on the Audi infotainment system. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to feature new design with flat display, may launch alongside iPhone 14

“Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple,” said Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi. “For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space” Also Read - Top 5 Accessibility features coming to Apple devices this year

The Apple Music integration will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America and Japan starting with the 2022 model year. The integration will be conveniently rolled out to vehicles already on the road via an automatic over-the-air update. Also Read - Apple hasn't launched its AR/VR headset yet: Here's why

To activate Apple Music, customers simply need to open the app in their Audi’s infotainment system and follow the on-screen instructions to log in with the Apple ID they use for Apple Music. To finish the setup process, they simply need to enter a verification code that is sent to their phone.

For Audi owners in Europe, cellular data streaming costs incurred are conveniently billed via a data package available from Cubic-Telekom. The first three gigabytes are free of charge. Audi vehicles also come with Apple CarPlay support. Drivers can connect their iPhone wirelessly (or via USB) and get directions optimized for traffic, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music simply by tapping the touchscreen display or using Siri voice control

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2022 3:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi adds Apple Music to 'nearly all' of its new vehicles
automobile
Audi adds Apple Music to 'nearly all' of its new vehicles
Google Pixel Watch memory and storage revealed: Check details

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch memory and storage revealed: Check details

Microsoft founder Bill Gates uses a foldable phone but it's not Microsoft's Surface Duo

Mobiles

Microsoft founder Bill Gates uses a foldable phone but it's not Microsoft's Surface Duo

Here are the top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh

Photo Gallery

Here are the top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh

IIT Madras, Indian Railways to develop India s first Hyperloop

automobile

IIT Madras, Indian Railways to develop India s first Hyperloop

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Audi adds Apple Music to 'nearly all' of its new vehicles

Google Pixel Watch memory and storage revealed: Check details

Microsoft founder Bill Gates uses a foldable phone but it's not Microsoft's Surface Duo

Here are the top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh

Mahindra Thar to Tata Safari: Here are the top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

5 Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

2022 Mahindra Scorpio के साथ बिकता रहेगा पुराना मॉडल, नाम हो जाएगा Scorpio Classic

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for 21 May 2022: इस तरह फ्री में मिलेंगे Diamonds, बंडल्स और इमोट्स समेत कई आइटम

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 में गेमर्स को मुफ्त मिल सकता है Haven Warrior Slasher, यहां जानें इसे पाने का प्रॉसेस

Truecaller जैसे ऐप्स की बंद होगी 'दुकान', अब अपने आप पता चलेगा फोन करने वाले का असली नाम

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) का दूसरा दिन रहा शानदार, जानें हर एक अपडेट

Latest Videos

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Features

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?
An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off

News

An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off
Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

Features

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999