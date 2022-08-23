Audi India announces price hike across model range: Here's why

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer on Tuesday announced a price hike of unto 2.4 percent across its model range in India. The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 percent across our model range.” Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android update: Here’s when it will get Android 13

Audi India's current line-up includes the petrol powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback and Audi RS Q8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand, comprises of a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India's first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Audi India recently opened online bookings for its loved model Audi Q3 in India.

Also Read - iQOO Z6 5G design leaked through renders, Key specs revealed

Audi recently launched its new flagship sedan Audi A8 L in India. The new luxury sedan is claims to offer more glamour, comfort and technology. The new Audi A8 L comes with a new design language and a host of luxury features and technology options.

The new Audi A8 L is powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol) engine, generating 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi A8 L goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The sedan gets quattro all-wheel drive with Adaptive Air suspension as standard. For smoother performance system detects road undulations in advance using front camera and predictively adjusts suspension.

The new Audi A8 L Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 12,900,000 (ex-showroom) Audi A8 L Technology is priced at Rs 15,700,000 (ex-showroom) The Audi A8 L is available in 4 interior colors: Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black. It is available in 8 standard exterior colours: Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black.