Audi Q3 Launched In India At Rs 44 89 Lakh Check Complete Pricing New Features More

Audi India has launched the new Audi Q3 in India. The company launched two variants Premium Plus and Technology. The new Audi Q3 is now in its second generation. The Q3 comes with better spaciousness, and some enhanced technology features. The new car comes with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine. The new Audi Q3 will come with 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Audi claims the car can go from 0-100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. The new Audi Q3 deliveries will begin towards the end of the year.

Audi Q3 Price and Colour Options

The Audi Q3 comes in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. Here are the prices that were announced:

Premium Plus: Rs 44,89,000 (ex-showroom)

Technology: Rs 50,39,000 (ex-showroom)

The new Audi Q3 is available in five exterior colour options – Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. The interior colour options available include Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

Audi Q3 Features

The Audi Q3 comes with the quattro all-wheel-drive system, which offers better traction as well as agility. Additionally, the new Audi Q3 comes with Audi Drive Select which allows the driver to choose between different driving modes.

The new Audi Q3 Premium Plus features:

18-inch 5-arm style alloy wheels

Quattro all-wheel drive

LED Headlamps with LED rear combination lamps

Panoramic glass sunroof

High Gloss Styling package

Power adjustable front seats with four-way Lumbar support

Seat upholstery in leather/leatherette combination

Rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment

Leather-wrapped 3 Spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters

Decorative inserts in Silver Aluminium Dimension

Ambient lighting package (Single Colour)

Scuff plates with aluminium inserts in the front

Storage and luggage compartment package

Comfort suspension

Hill Start Assist

Frameless auto-dimming interior rearview mirror

2-zone climate control system

Parking aid plus with rearview camera

Cruise control system with speed limiter

Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated & power folding, auto-dimming on both sides

Digital instrument cluster

Bluetooth Interface

Audi Smartphone Interface

Safety Features

Electromechanical power steering

Six Airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for outer rear seats

Anti-theft wheel bolts

Space-saving spare wheel

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India Today, said, “We enhance our product line-up with the launch of the new Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been amongst our best-sellers in India and a segment leader, and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 will replicate its success. With the

new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-inThe new Audi Q3 looks sportier than its predecessor and has grown in all dimensions. The striking Singleframe in octagonal design, which is divided up by vertical bars, along with the large air inlets characterises the masculine front- end with its intensive interplay of light and shadow. The narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape.”