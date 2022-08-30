Audi Q3 Launched In India At Rs 44 89 Lakh Check Complete Pricing New Features More

Audi India has launched the new Audi Q3 in India. The company launched two variants Premium Plus and Technology. The new Audi Q3 is now in its second generation. The Q3 comes with better spaciousness, and some enhanced technology features. The new car comes with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine. The new Audi Q3 will come with 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Audi claims the car can go from 0-100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. The new Audi Q3 deliveries will begin towards the end of the year.
Audi Q3 Price and Colour Options
The Audi Q3 comes in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. Here are the prices that were announced:
Premium Plus: Rs 44,89,000 (ex-showroom)
Technology: Rs 50,39,000 (ex-showroom)
The new Audi Q3 is available in five exterior colour options – Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. The interior colour options available include Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.
Audi Q3 Features
The Audi Q3 comes with the quattro all-wheel-drive system, which offers better traction as well as agility. Additionally, the new Audi Q3 comes with Audi Drive Select which allows the driver to choose between different driving modes.
The new Audi Q3 Premium Plus features:
18-inch 5-arm style alloy wheels
Quattro all-wheel drive
LED Headlamps with LED rear combination lamps
Panoramic glass sunroof
High Gloss Styling package
Power adjustable front seats with four-way Lumbar support
Seat upholstery in leather/leatherette combination
Rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment
Leather-wrapped 3 Spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters
Decorative inserts in Silver Aluminium Dimension
Ambient lighting package (Single Colour)
Scuff plates with aluminium inserts in the front
Storage and luggage compartment package
Comfort suspension
Hill Start Assist
Frameless auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
2-zone climate control system
Parking aid plus with rearview camera
Cruise control system with speed limiter
Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated & power folding, auto-dimming on both sides
Digital instrument cluster
Bluetooth Interface
Audi Smartphone Interface
Safety Features
Electromechanical power steering
Six Airbags
Tyre pressure monitoring system
ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for outer rear seats
Anti-theft wheel bolts
Space-saving spare wheel
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India Today, said, “We enhance our product line-up with the launch of the new Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been amongst our best-sellers in India and a segment leader, and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 will replicate its success. With the
new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-inThe new Audi Q3 looks sportier than its predecessor and has grown in all dimensions. The striking Singleframe in octagonal design, which is divided up by vertical bars, along with the large air inlets characterises the masculine front- end with its intensive interplay of light and shadow. The narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape.”