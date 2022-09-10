comscore Audi Q7 Limited Edition with a new Barrique Brown paint goes official in India
Audi India has announced the all-new Audi Q7 Limited Edition SUV. With an exclusive Barrique Brown paint job and a price of Rs 88,08,000, it will be available in the festive season in the country.

Audi Q7 Limited Edition

Audi India on Saturday (September 10) launched a new stylish SUV for the festive season in India. The all-new Audi Q7 Limited Edition comes with a fresh coat of paint, a high-gloss design, and a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine. The Limited Edition Q7 only has 50 units which will go on sale soon. Also Read - Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India at price of Rs 1.2 crore: Details here

Audi Q7 Limited Edition Price in India, Colors, and Availability

The Audi Q7 Limited Edition is priced at Rs 88,08,000 (Ex-Showroom) and comes in a glossy brown shade, whichh Audi calls – Barrique Brown. Also Read - Audi adds Apple Music integration for 2022 models in 'THESE' countries

The availability details of the SUV are still under wraps, but it will likely be available in the festive season in the country, which is in a couple of weeks. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Audi Q7 Limited Edition Design and Features

The all-new Audi Q7 Limited Edition brings a new Barrique Brown color, which is exclusive to this Limited Edition model and isn’t available in the original Q7. The SUV features a similar design as the Q7 with a slightly sharper look.

It has a single frame grille with an octagonal outline. The panoramic sunroof is present at the top and boasts adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles. On the inside, it has got seven seats with leather upholstery. On the dashboard side, it has a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system with several connectivity options.

There’s Audi Virtual Cockpit and Audi Smartphone Interface supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s a 10.1-inch screen that has MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch Response. The car has a B&O 3D sound system with a total of 19 speakers and a 16-channel amplifier with a power output of 730 watts.

Coming to the engine, the SUV is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It has 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The Q7 Limited Edition is capable of offering 250 km/hr speed with a quick acceleration from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.9 seconds. As for the wheels, it has 5-arm star style alloy wheels.

  • Published Date: September 10, 2022 1:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 10, 2022 1:54 PM IST
