Bajaj Chetak was launched in the year 2019. Since then the electric scooter has witnessed some price hikes. The electric scooter was launched in two variants Urbane and Premium. The launch price was set at just Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the cheaper Urbane variant and the Premium variant was selling with an additional premium of Rs 15,000 at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) after FAME II subsidy. Also Read - Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality control norms to counter EV fires

Bajaj Chetak is now selling in just one Premium variant. The scooter has been priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a price hike of Rs 12,749 compared to the older price of Rs 1,41,440 (ex-showroom) before the launch. This is a direct price hike of 9.01 percent. Also Read - Government sends show cause notice to Ola Electric, Okinawa and more electric scooter makers

Bajaj Chetak recently started production from its Pune plant in Akurdi. This new plant will enable the brand to expand its sales. The company currently sells its electric scooter in over 75 cities in India. It has registered sales of over 14,000 units in India. Additionally, Bajaj Auto has 16,000 orders in the waitlist. The company is planning to meet the demand by utilizing the new facility in Pune. Also Read - Ola Electric slips to fourth spot as EV registrations fall amid fire fears: Check details

The electric scooter manufacturing facility is expected to produce over 5,00,000 electric scooters.

Bajaj Chetak Features

The Bajaj Chetak comes with 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 3.8 kW electric motor. This motor develops 16Nm of peak torque at 1,400 rpm. The scooter gets two riding modes: Eco and Sport. In the Eco mode, the Scooter can deliver up to 95 km of range whereas in the Sport mode, the range reduces to 85 km. The scooter can reach speed of 40kmph from stand still in a matter of 3.9 seconds.

Bajaj Chetak Rivals

While Bajaj Chetak is nearing its 2-year period in the Indian market. These two years have witnessed a massive surge in competition. Currently, there is some intense competition from the likes of Ola S1 Pro by Ola Electric, Okinawa Praise Pro and Ather 450X. Bajaj is expected to roll up its sleeve by enhancing some core specifications of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter.