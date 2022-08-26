Bajaj CT 125X launched in India at Rs 71,350: Details here

Bajaj Auto has launched CT 125X bike in India. Bajaj claims that this new 125cc bike is built and designed for long and everyday riding environments. The new CT 125X bike is for consumers who ride for long distances with loads, in professions such as food delivery, courier delivery, or business supplies. The company claims that the bike can work well in demanding weather and road conditions. Also Read - Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter Flipkart sale today: Here’s how it will work

The Bajaj CT 125X Drum is priced at Rs 71,354 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and CT 125X with disc brakes is priced at Rs 74,554 (Ex-showroom Delhi). The new Bajaj CT 125X comes in three colour combinations: Ebony Black with Green Decals, Ebony Black with Blue Decals and Ebony Black with Red Decals.

The new bike is powered by the 125 cc DTS-i engine which delivers 10.9 Ps power at 8000 rpm, and a torque of 11 Nm at 5500 rpm.

Bajaj CT 125X comes with a wheelbase of 1285 mm and it is also aimed at providing better stability on bad and uneven roads. The belly pan that protects the engine and tubeless tyres will add to the durability quotient. The thick-padded seat, carrier for extra loading, disc brake, and SNS suspension is aimed at reducing fatigue for long-duration rides. The bike gets black bellows, and rubber tank pads for an element of ruggedness.

Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade – President, Motorcycles – Bajaj Auto said, “With the launch of the CT 125X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior performance and unmatched durability. The new CT 125X comes at an affordable price and is suitable for tough riding conditions and long hours on the road. It will be available in both disc and drum variants.”