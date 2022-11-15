Bajaj Auto today launched a new variant of its popular Pulsar motorbike in India. The company today launched the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition motorbike in India in Red and Blue colour variants. The newly launched motorbike costs Rs 89,254 (ex-showroom in New Delhi) for the single-seat variant and Rs 91,642 (ex-showroom in New Delhi) for the split-seat variant. Also Read - Xiaomi DOCO Ultrasonic Dry Misting fan launched; Everything we know about the portable fan

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition design

As far as the design is concerned, both the single-seat and split-seat variants of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition motorbike use a black base paint along with blue and red highlights based on the colour variant. It comes with striking and carbon Fibre graphics on the belly pan, front fender, tank and rear cowl. It also features 3D logos and neon highlights along with black alloy wheels. Additionally, it has contoured seats, which the company says provides additional comfort to both the rider and the pillion. Also Read - Bajaj Chetak makes a comeback as an all-electric two-wheeler

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition features

Coming to the features and specifications, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition motorbike comes with a 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine that produces a power of 11.64bhp at 8,500rpm along with a peak torque of 10.80Nm at 6,500rpm. This power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox.

The newly launched motorbike comes fitted with telescopic front forks and a five-step Nitrox rear suspension for better handling and stability. For braking, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition motorbike has a 240 mm ventilated disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The motorbike gets a 1320mm wheelbase along with 17-inch wheels shod with 80/100 and 100/90 section front and rear tubeless tyres respectively.

In addition to this, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition motorbike has a ground clearance of 165mm and it has a kerb weight of 142kgs.

It is worth noting that Bajaj Auto also sells another variant of its famous Bajaj Pulsar 125 motorbike in India dubbed as the Bajaj Pulsar Neon Edition. This motorbike comes only in a single-seat variant in Neon Green and Neon Silver colour variants. The Bajaj Pulsar Neon Edition costs Rs 87,149 (ex-showroom in New Delhi) in India.