Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar N160 in India. The new bike has been priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). So far, Bajaj has launched two other N-line variants in the country which include the Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. The Pulsar N160 has borrowed design elements from the Pulsar N250.

In terms of variants, the new Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes in two variants: Single Channel ABS and Double Channel ABS. The bike features a 160cc powertrain which is oil-cooled. The Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes with a single-cylinder engine that produces 16PS of power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of design, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is inspired heavily by the Pulsar N250. The bike comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster which is almost identical to the one found on the N250. The new Pulsar N160 gets a USB charging port along with the instrument cluster.

The N160 also gets twin vertical LED tail lamps, giving it the distinct Pulsar look. The LED taillamp design looks similar to the Pulsar N250.

On the front, the bike gets a LED projector headlamp setup. These projectors get two LED Daytime Running Lights on both sides, which is also identical to the Bajaj Pulsar N250.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 also gets Y-shaped alloys with a total of ten spokes. The exhaust, however, has been tucked under the engine which makes it appear much sleeker than the Pulsar N250. The bike gets a step seat for added pillion comfort.

The N160 gets a telescopic fork front suspension and a mono-shock rear suspension. For braking duties, the bike uses a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm disc at the rear.