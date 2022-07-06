comscore Bajaj Pulsar-rival Ronin 225 launched in India: Check detailed pricing, variants
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Bajaj Pulsar Rival Ronin 225 Launched In India Check Detailed Pricing Variants
News

Bajaj Pulsar-rival TVS Ronin 225 launched in India at Rs 1.49 lakh: Check engine, specs, variants

automobile

TVS Ronin comes with a 225 cc engine. It produces 20 hp power and 20Nm of torque. The bike can go up to a top speed of 120 kmph.

TVS Ronin Official

Check out the new TVS Ronin

TVS launches the new Ronin 225 bike in India. The new mid-level motorcycle will be competing with the Bajaj Pulsar line-up. The TVS Ronin 225 comes with a scrambler-like design language. However, the company has refrained from slotting the bike into any particular category. TVS is calling it a ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle.
The new TVS Ronin 225 bike has been launched at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. TVS Motor Company has launched a total of three new variants and each variant is offered in two distinct colours. The top variant of the Ronin has been priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - TVS may launch new bikes Zeppelin, Retron, Ronin today: Here’s what you might get

Also Read - TVS Ronin bike design spotted ahead of launch: What we know so far

Here are the detailed variants and their prices:

TVS Ronin SS Magma Red: Rs 1.49 lakh
TVS Ronin Lightning Black: Rs 1.49 lakh
TVS Ronin DS Delta Blue: Rs 1.56 lakh
TVS Ronin DS Stargaze Black: 1.56 lakh
TVS Ronin TD Galactic Grey: 1.69 lakh
TVS Ronin TD Dawn Orange: 1.71 lakh

Engine Details

TVS Ronin comes with a 225 cc engine. It produces 20 hp power and 20Nm of torque. The bike can go up to a top speed of 120 kmph. The Ronin 225 engine will be mated to 5-speed gearbox. As spotted in the leaks, the Ronin 225 gets upside-down forks doing the duty in the front suspension whereas the bike uses a monoshock suspension for the rear wheel.

TVS Ronin 225 Complete list of features

· All LED Lamps

· Signature T-shaped pilot lamp

· Asymmetric Speedometer

· Exhaust & Muffler design

· Chain Cover

· 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels

· Block Tread Tyres

· Digital Cluster (DTE – Distance to Empty, ETA – Estimated Time of Arrival, Gear Shift Assist, Side Stand Engine Inhibitor, Service Due Indication, Low Battery Indicator)

· Voice Assist

· Turn by Turn Navigation

· Incoming Call Alert / Receive

· Custom Window Notification

· Ride Analysis on TVS SmartXonnect App

TVS Ronin 225 Safety features

· Rain & Urban ABS Modes

· Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) – Low noise feather touch start

· Upside Down Front Fork (USD)

· Rear Monoshock

· Glide Through Technology (GTT)

· Assist and Slipper Clutch

· 3-Step Adjustable lever

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor. The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. It is designed to create an effortless and ‘unscripted’ riding experience. True to the TVS brand it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, commented, “Motorcycling at the global level is changing. It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore. Inspired by our customers’ need to chart ‘unscripted’ journeys, the TVS RONIN will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle.”

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 6:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 7:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bajaj Pulsar-rival TVS Ronin launched in India at Rs 1.49 lakh
automobile
Bajaj Pulsar-rival TVS Ronin launched in India at Rs 1.49 lakh
Ola cab-hailing service is planning to fire up to 500 employees

News

Ola cab-hailing service is planning to fire up to 500 employees

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Apps

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

How to change the password autofill settings on Android

How To

How to change the password autofill settings on Android

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bajaj Pulsar-rival TVS Ronin launched in India at Rs 1.49 lakh

WhatsApp able to Delete 2 Days old messages

Ola cab-hailing service is planning to fire up to 500 employees

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999