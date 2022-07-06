Bajaj Pulsar Rival Ronin 225 Launched In India Check Detailed Pricing Variants

TVS launches the new Ronin 225 bike in India. The new mid-level motorcycle will be competing with the Bajaj Pulsar line-up. The TVS Ronin 225 comes with a scrambler-like design language. However, the company has refrained from slotting the bike into any particular category. TVS is calling it a ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle.

The new TVS Ronin 225 bike has been launched at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. TVS Motor Company has launched a total of three new variants and each variant is offered in two distinct colours. The top variant of the Ronin has been priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - TVS may launch new bikes Zeppelin, Retron, Ronin today: Here’s what you might get

Here are the detailed variants and their prices:

TVS Ronin SS Magma Red: Rs 1.49 lakh

TVS Ronin Lightning Black: Rs 1.49 lakh

TVS Ronin DS Delta Blue: Rs 1.56 lakh

TVS Ronin DS Stargaze Black: 1.56 lakh

TVS Ronin TD Galactic Grey: 1.69 lakh

TVS Ronin TD Dawn Orange: 1.71 lakh

Engine Details

TVS Ronin comes with a 225 cc engine. It produces 20 hp power and 20Nm of torque. The bike can go up to a top speed of 120 kmph. The Ronin 225 engine will be mated to 5-speed gearbox. As spotted in the leaks, the Ronin 225 gets upside-down forks doing the duty in the front suspension whereas the bike uses a monoshock suspension for the rear wheel.

TVS Ronin 225 Complete list of features

· All LED Lamps

· Signature T-shaped pilot lamp

· Asymmetric Speedometer

· Exhaust & Muffler design

· Chain Cover

· 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels

· Block Tread Tyres

· Digital Cluster (DTE – Distance to Empty, ETA – Estimated Time of Arrival, Gear Shift Assist, Side Stand Engine Inhibitor, Service Due Indication, Low Battery Indicator)

· Voice Assist

· Turn by Turn Navigation

· Incoming Call Alert / Receive

· Custom Window Notification

· Ride Analysis on TVS SmartXonnect App

TVS Ronin 225 Safety features

· Rain & Urban ABS Modes

· Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) – Low noise feather touch start

· Upside Down Front Fork (USD)

· Rear Monoshock

· Glide Through Technology (GTT)

· Assist and Slipper Clutch

· 3-Step Adjustable lever

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor. The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. It is designed to create an effortless and ‘unscripted’ riding experience. True to the TVS brand it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, commented, “Motorcycling at the global level is changing. It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore. Inspired by our customers’ need to chart ‘unscripted’ journeys, the TVS RONIN will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle.”