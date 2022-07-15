comscore BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check variants, other details
News

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

automobile

The BMW G 310 RR bike will be available in two colour options: Standard Black and Race Edition

BMW G 310 RR

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

BMW Motorrad has launched the BMW G 310 RR has been launched in India. The bike made its global debut in the Indian market and will be based on the TVS Apache RR310. The power figures and platform have been retained for the BMW G 310 RR. Also Read - BMW opens booking for electric Mini Cooper SE with additional features

BMW G 310 RR Price

The G 310 RR has been launched in two variants which include the standard variant and the Style Sport variant. The G 310 RR Standard variant has been priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Style Sport variant comes with a price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).  The bike will be available in two colour options: Standard Black and Race Edition. Bookings for the bike have been open. Interested buyers can go to BMW Motorrad showrooms and the official website to book the new bike. Also Read - Apple to soon expand its digital car keys support to Hyundai and BYD vehicles: Report

Engine

The BMW G 310 RR will be powered by a BS6 compliant 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The engine manages to put out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM . The new engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it will get ride-by-wire throttle as well as an assist & slipper clutch. Also Read - BMW i4 launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh with 590 km range

 

  Published Date: July 15, 2022 2:17 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 15, 2022 2:19 PM IST

