Bmw I4 Launched In India At Rs 69 90 Lakh With 590 Km Range Check Details

BMW India has launched the new BMW i4 at a price of Rs 69.90 lakh. The new electric vehicle is the first mid-sized electric sedan to launch in the country. The BMW i4 also boasts of the longest range currently found in any electric car in India. BMW claims this new vehicle has been built with driving dynamics in mind. Also Read - BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

BMW i4 Price, Variant and Booking details

The BMW i4 can be booked online at shop.bmw.in. The company has announced that the deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022. The car has been launched in a single variant. The BMW i4 eDrive40 Sport has been launched at Rs 69,90,000 (ex-showroom). The car will be imported to India as a completely built unit (CBU). Also Read - New TVS iQube long range electric scooter to launch today: Here's what to expect

The electric sedan is available in metallic paintworks which include Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and Skyscraper Grey. In terms of interiors you get the option of Perforated Sensatec upholstery which comes in Canberra Beige and Cognac color schemes. Also Read - Delhi govt to add 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet: Check details

The car gets an optional M Aerodynamic Kit with embellishments such as M aerodynamic bumpers, exclusive 18 or 19-inch M light aerodynamic alloy wheels and M elements in high-gloss black enhance the dynamic and sporty character.

The car comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the launch of the BMW i4, I am excited to introduce the first electric mid-size sedan in the country. BMW i4 effortlessly combines sheer driving pleasure with sustainability as never experienced before. Thanks to its unique combination of BMW eDrive technology, extremely slim and high-voltage lithium-ion battery, rear wheel drive and advanced suspension kinematics, the BMW i4 gets an outstanding sporty feel. It is India’s longest range electric vehicle. Absolute luxury with class leading ambience, generous space, and rear axle air suspension ensures maximum comfort even for longer trips. Excitingly dynamic, comfortable and powerful in equal measure, the BMW i4 provides a truly electrifying experience that exceeds all expectations – every day, every trip. BMW Group today offers the most extensive and diverse portfolio of electric cars for Indian customers”.

BMW India Financial Services is also offering a complete package for loan, insurance and vehicle services especially designed for the BMW i4. Benefits include flexible and customized ownership plans like BMW 360° which give assured buyback value up to 4 years. 100% financing of accessories is also available including additional BMW Wallbox charger. The insurance delivers maximum protection with additional options such as zero depreciation, battery cover and return to invoice. Complimentary 5-year Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. Customers will also enjoy attractive offers to trade-in / upgrade to a new BMW.