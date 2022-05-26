comscore BMW India to launch new electric sedan BMW i4 today: What to expect
BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

The new BMW i4 will become one of the electric cars with the longest driving range in India.

The new BMW i4 comes with a massive range of 590 km

BMW will be launching the new i4 electric sedan in India. The BMW electric sedan is essentially the 4-series Gran Coupe. The electric vehicle has been placed under the BMW iX launched earlier this year. The electric car has already been listed on the company’s website. The car will get a claimed range of up to 590 km. Also Read - Apple Car new details revealed: What we know so far

In India, the car will be imported as completely built units (CBUs). It is expected to launch in two variants, one is the eDrive40 and the other is the M50 xDrive. The eDrive 40 will have a range of around 480 km whereas the M50 xDrive will have a more superior range of around 590 km. Also Read - Tata AVINYA: View pics of a dreamy electric car that will soon become a reality

The new BMW i4 will become one of the electric cars with the longest range. It will be based on the CLAR modular structure. It borrows a lot for its ICE-powered sibling, the 4 Series Gran Coupe. The overall silhouette of the car is also identical. However, BMW has made some important changes to the design to give it a more EV-like appearance. Also Read - Tata reveals new AVINYA electric car concept: Check launch time, other details

BMW’s imposing kidney bean grille continues to be present on the EV version but the car does not have an air vent like the ICE-version.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the BMW i4 electric car has an overall length of 4,783 mm, 1,852mm width and 1,448 in height. The wheelbase of the car is also impressive at 2,856mm.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain options, the eDrive40 version gets a 83.9kWh battery. This version produces 335hp of power and 429 Nm of torque. The more powerful version, the m50 xDrvice will be able to produce up to 536 hp of power and a massive 794 Nm of torque.

The car is filled with creature comforts and technology. The BMW i4 gets a 12.3-inch multi-information display. The car will get a 14.9-inch infotainment display as well which will act as the hub for controlling all the tech in and around the cabin.  It gets wireless phone charging with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. You also get ventilated car seats with power and memory function. There’s also an electrically adjustable sunroof on the BMW i4. BMW claims the car can easily seat five passengers.

BGR.in will be covering the launch of the i4 in India. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

 

  • Published Date: May 26, 2022 10:29 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 26, 2022 10:30 AM IST

