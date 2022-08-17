Bmw Motorrad Launches Four New Touring Bikes In India Check Price Features More

BMW Motorrad has introduced a new touring range in India. The new range includes BMW R 1250 RT, the new BMW K 1600 GTL, the new BMW K 1600 Bagger and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America. Deliveries of the motorcycles starts in August 2022 for customers who had pre-booked the motorcycles across the BMW Motorrad Dealer Network in India. Also Read - BMW G 310 RR launched in India: View detailed picture gallery

Pricing

BMW R 1250 RT : Rs 23,95,000

BMW K 1600 Bagger : Rs 29,90,000

BMW K 1600 GTL : Rs 32,00,000

BMW K 1600 Grand America : Rs 33,00,000 Also Read - BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

BMW R 1250 RT

The new BMW R 1250 RT gets aerodynamic advancements and new fairing and full LED headlamps. The bike is powered by a 2-cylinder boxer engine. The BMW bike uses a 1254 cc 2-cylinder boxer engine produces an output of 136hp at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 100 km/hr in 3.7 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 200 km/hr.

BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B and BMW K 1600 Grand America

The new BMW K 1600 models are more focused toward luxury riding/touring. The new bikes get 6-cylinder in-line engine that produces an output of 160 hp at 6750 rpm and a maximum torque of 180 Nm at 5250 rpm. BMW claims the engine drag torque control (dynamic engine brake control) and Dynamic ESA help provide stability. The bikes get new 10.25-inch TFT colour display with integrated map navigation and connectivity offers excellent readability and clear menu navigation.

The new BMW Motorrad touring range will be sold and serviced through the dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Thane (Thane Motorrad), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Mandhan Motors), Cuttack and Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Each BMW Motorrad models tells its own story, and each promises the motorcyclist an individual and unforgettable recreational experience. As a high-performance, emotional, and exclusive riding experience, the new BMW Motorrad touring motorcycles embodies the motto of the ‘Spirit of the Open Road’. It is synonymous with elegance, power, and luxury on two wheels. As an ultimate luxury touring motorcycle range, the new BMW R 1250 RT, the new BMW K 1600 GTL, the new BMW K 1600 Bagger and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America will redefine the luxury and exclusivity in the touring segment in India. The legendary 2-cylinder boxer and the unrivalled 6-cylinder engine performance, outstanding ride comfort and exclusive features ensures relaxed cruising on long highways that stretch out to the horizon and provide intense riding pleasure.”