comscore BMW reopens booking for electric Mini Cooper SE with additional features
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Bmw Reopens Booking For Electric Mini Cooper Se With Additional Features
News

BMW opens booking for electric Mini Cooper SE with additional features

automobile

The Mini Cooper SE can produce 184 hp power and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI can sprint from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds

MINI Cooper SE

The electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE bookings have reopened again. The electric car booking will be exclusively available on the MINI Online Shop – shop.mini.in. MINI also gets a feature upgrade in the new batch. The Electric MINI is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India. Also Read - Apple to soon expand its digital car keys support to Hyundai and BYD vehicles: Report

The ex-showroom price of the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE with added features is Rs 50,90,000. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE comes with a Smart Wallbox Charger with a fixed charging cable and one-time installation as standard. The car is available in four exterior colours – White Silver, Midnight Black II, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green. The company will only be accepting bookings for 40 units. Also Read - BMW i4 launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh with 590 km range

Additional features

The MINI 3-door Cooper SE now comes with added features including Adaptive LED Headlights, Comfort Access System, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, sports seats with new Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered and Seat heating for driver and front passenger. Also Read - BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

In order to expand its EV charging network, BMW Group has installed fast chargers at BMW Group Dealer Network in more than 30 cities across India. The company also claims that the MINI Electric can be serviced across 32 BMW Group touchpoints across the country.

The Distinctive Adaptive LED headlights are accompanied by the new side scuttles that house LED indicators and ‘S’ logo. The mirror caps also get new design elements of the piano black exterior. The car gets 17-inch alloys.

The interior comes with MINI Electric Interior Surface and sports seats with new cloth/ leatherette combo upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered. Furthermore, now the MINI Electric gets seat heating function for the driver and front passenger. It also gets a Comfort Access system which can unlock the car without a key.

The new steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa Leather. The car gets a new 5-inch digital Multifunction Instrument Display in a Black Panel design. It is paired with an 8.8-Inch touchscreen. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated into the circular control unit.

The car can produce 184 hp power and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI can sprint from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. The electric MINI is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

Charging times:
50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 36 mins.
11 kW AC Charger – 80% in 2.5 hrs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 8:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 8:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony finally reveals God of War Ragnarok launch date for PlayStation: Details here
Gaming
Sony finally reveals God of War Ragnarok launch date for PlayStation: Details here
Bajaj Pulsar-rival TVS Ronin launched in India at Rs 1.49 lakh

automobile

Bajaj Pulsar-rival TVS Ronin launched in India at Rs 1.49 lakh

Ola cab-hailing service is planning to fire up to 500 employees

News

Ola cab-hailing service is planning to fire up to 500 employees

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus arrives in India: Check price, specs

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Apps

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BMW opens booking for electric Mini Cooper SE with additional features

Ducati V21L MotoE e-bike prototype with a top speed of 275km/h unveiled: Check photos

Ducati V21L MotoE e-bike prototype with a top speed of 275km/h unveiled: Check images

Sony finally reveals God of War Ragnarok launch date for PlayStation: Details here

Google India to enable 10k startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999