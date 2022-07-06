Bmw Reopens Booking For Electric Mini Cooper Se With Additional Features

The electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE bookings have reopened again. The electric car booking will be exclusively available on the MINI Online Shop – shop.mini.in. MINI also gets a feature upgrade in the new batch. The Electric MINI is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India. Also Read - Apple to soon expand its digital car keys support to Hyundai and BYD vehicles: Report

The ex-showroom price of the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE with added features is Rs 50,90,000. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE comes with a Smart Wallbox Charger with a fixed charging cable and one-time installation as standard. The car is available in four exterior colours – White Silver, Midnight Black II, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green. The company will only be accepting bookings for 40 units. Also Read - BMW i4 launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh with 590 km range

Additional features

The MINI 3-door Cooper SE now comes with added features including Adaptive LED Headlights, Comfort Access System, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, sports seats with new Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered and Seat heating for driver and front passenger. Also Read - BMW i4 EV launch in India today: What to expect

In order to expand its EV charging network, BMW Group has installed fast chargers at BMW Group Dealer Network in more than 30 cities across India. The company also claims that the MINI Electric can be serviced across 32 BMW Group touchpoints across the country.

The Distinctive Adaptive LED headlights are accompanied by the new side scuttles that house LED indicators and ‘S’ logo. The mirror caps also get new design elements of the piano black exterior. The car gets 17-inch alloys.

The interior comes with MINI Electric Interior Surface and sports seats with new cloth/ leatherette combo upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered. Furthermore, now the MINI Electric gets seat heating function for the driver and front passenger. It also gets a Comfort Access system which can unlock the car without a key.

The new steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa Leather. The car gets a new 5-inch digital Multifunction Instrument Display in a Black Panel design. It is paired with an 8.8-Inch touchscreen. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated into the circular control unit.

The car can produce 184 hp power and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI can sprint from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. The electric MINI is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

Charging times:

50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 36 mins.

11 kW AC Charger – 80% in 2.5 hrs